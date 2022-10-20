Sign inSubscribe
TECH

Pakistani fintech company Keenu to be acquired by Saudi Arabia-based Hala

Wemsol, the company that owns Keenu brand, refutes that the fintech company is being acquired by any organisation 

By Taimoor Hassan

LAHORE: Pakistani fintech company Keenu, known for its merchant acquiring business for card payments, is in the process of getting acquired at a reported valuation of $45-50 million. 

A source reliably told Profit that the deal of Keenu’s sale had been finalised with Saudi Arabia-based fintech company Hala. However, another source close to the company said that the deal was on the table and would require regulatory approvals to complete.  

Launched in February 2016, Keenu is one of the most well-known providers of payment solutions for merchants through point-of-sale (PoS) services. According to its website, the company claims to have taken over 7,000 merchants on board. On the other hand, Saudi fintech company Hala is also in the business of offering a payment and wallet solution for individuals and PoS services that enable merchants to accept card payments. Hala is also reportedly an aspirant for the digital bank license in Pakistan. 

According to the source, Keenu has been valued at $45-50 million in the sale. Saad Niazi, chief operating officer at Keenu, denied the news of Keenu acquisition by Hala, saying further that the valuation was off the mark. 

Wemsol Pvt Ltd, the company that owns the Keenu brand, was earlier in the process of raising a $5 million equity investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank for Keenu as part of its Series A round. The IFC website shows that the investment is on hold. 

Wemsol is also an applicant for the electronic money institute (EMI) license from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for setting up an e-money wallet and payment gateway for consumers and merchants. Wemsol was granted pilot approval for an EMI license by the SBP in July 2020. 

While Keenu is not an SBP-regulated business, Wemsol’s EMI ambitions make it a regulated entity, therefore, any sale that involves Wemsol would require SBP approval. 

After the publishing of the article, Wemsol Pvt Ltd. issued a statement denying that Keenu was going through an acquisition.

“Wemsol Private Ltd. is an EMI (in the pilot stage) operating by the brand name Keenu. It is one of the leading payments company in the country primarily in Point of Sale-based card acceptance,” Wemsol said in a statement received by Profit. 

“Apropos to the story published, we strongly refute all such misleading claims about our organisation Keenu being acquired by any organisation, and term all such rumours misleading,” the statement said.

The company further said that “as a responsible organisation, we ensure that all major developments and announcements are made accessible to the public on our official website.”

Profit stands by its original story.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR repudiates rumours of additional customs duty on imported car parts
Next articleSuzuki announces second plant shutdown for October 
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s troubles justify slump in bond prices: JPMorgan

ISLAMABAD: Investment bank JPMorgan has called the slump in Pakistan’s bonds to just a third of their face value justified, following the country’s devastating...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods: report

LAHORE: Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the country’s economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. “We...
Read more
HEADLINES

Jazz becomes first company to introduce late payment fee

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, the country’s largest cellular mobile operator, has recently imposed a late payment fee (LPF) equivalent to 5 per cent of the total...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27bn in bilateral debt

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

JPMorgan-US
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s troubles justify slump in bond prices: JPMorgan

ISLAMABAD: Investment bank JPMorgan has called the slump in Pakistan’s bonds to just a third of their face value justified, following the country’s devastating...

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods: report

“Your work is the lifeline of your career, be glad that it’s moving”- Burhan Mirza

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project is back on the table

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.