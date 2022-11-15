Sign inSubscribe
Giant leap in e-commerce industry: Jugnu launches Jugnu Pro, one-stop procurement solutions in Pakistan

By press release

 

November 14th, 2022: Jugnu, a Pakistan based B2B e-commerce startup, has launched Jugnu Pro: one of its kind, revolutionary procurement solutions for enterprises. This one-stop shop modeloffers smarter buying solutions, reducing procurement supply-chain inefficiencies for offices and institutions.

Offices/Industrial Units, Hospitals, Educational Institutes, Hotels and Restaurants can all benefit from Jugnu Pro. The daily procurement of office supplies like beverages, stationery, cleaning items, basic electronics and commodities used in these institutions is currently done through various channels, including wholesale stores and suppliers or distributors for separate brands. This creates various issues in pricing, availability of products, delivery timings, and transparency of transactions. Jugnu Pro aims to solve the aforementioned procurement issues with a one stop solution for all business supplies. 

“Corporate and Institutional procurement teams always struggle when it comes to handling multiple suppliers, numerous quotations, keeping up with compliance, maintaining payment records etc. We identified this problem and solving it through technology and innovation, acting as procurement consultants, offering a wide range of products across categories on the platform of Jugnu Pro”, said Umair Hamdani, Head of Institutional Sales at Jugnu. 

“It is our mission to empower small and medium businesses – businesses of these size and scale are one of the most overlooked segments from procurement sourcing point of view. We have built significant tech powered supply chain capability in the last 2 years to leverage for servicing this segment.” said Sharoon Saleem, Co-Founder and CEO, Jugnu.

With Jugnu Pro, the company is expanding its mission of lighting up businesses across Pakistan. By providing convenience and enabling procurement efficiencies, Jugnu Pro aims to be the gateway to better planning, forecasting and capacity management for enterprises in Pakistan.

About Jugnu

Jugnu was founded in 2020 by co-founders Sharoon Saleem, Yasir Memon, Syed Khurram Haider, and Ahsan Muhammad Khan, after considerable success with their first startup, Salesflo. Jugnu drives social and economic empowerment for small businesses across Pakistan, by creating a B2B platform to channel supplies from large suppliers/manufacturers to small and medium enterprises. In simpler terms: the startup aims to uplift the local economy by lighting up the livelihoods of Kiryanas through innovation and technological disruption in the retail ecosystem. Jugnu is accelerating its growth, and currently has operations across Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi with plans to expand into all major cities across Pakistan.

 

 

