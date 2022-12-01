Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt increases OMCs margin by up to Rs1.32/litre from Dec 1

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Even though the government announced that it was keeping fuel prices unchanged for the next two weeks, there was a lot of movement in the components of the final price at the pump.

For starters, the government jacked up the margin of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) by up to Rs 1.32 per litre on the sale of petroleum products with effect from December 1, 2022.

Rs 1.32 per litre might not sound like much but it represents a nearly 50% increase in the OMC margin.

With this hike the OMCs margin has reached Rs 4/litre on the sale of petrol and Rs 5/litre on the sale of diesel.

Secondly, the government also increased the petroleum levy (PL) on diesel by Rs 12/litre bringing it up to Rs 25/litre and collects Rs 50/litre PL on petrol. Earlier this year, the government had committed to increasing petroleum levy to ensure it meets revenue targets set under the IMF bailout programme.

Increasing the OMC margin and levy while keeping fuel prices the same is made possible because the falling price of oil in the global market is not being passed on to the consumer. 

According to sources, the government may further increase the margin on petrol by Rs 2/litre and on diesel by Rs 1/litre.

The government believes that OMCs will earn billions of rupees worth of profit with this hike in the sales margin of petrol and diesel.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a reduction in kerosene oil price by Rs 10/litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs 7.50/litre, whereas petrol and diesel price will remain the same till the next fortnight. This means that after December 1, 2022 petrol will be available at the previous rate of Rs 224.80/litre, HSD at Rs 235.30/litre, Kerosene Oil at Rs 181.83/litre and LDO at Rs 179/litre in the open market for the next 15 days.

Consequently, the breakup of petroleum prices from December 1, 2022 is as follows: Ex-refinery price at Rs 142.34/litre, custom duty at Rs 14.77/litre, Inland Freight Margin at Rs 6.69/litre, OMCs margin at Rs 4/litre, dealer’s commission is fixed at Rs 7/litre and petroleum levy is fixed at Rs 50/litre. Similarly for diesel (HSD), the ex-refinery price is Rs 178.28/litre, custom duty Rs 18.12/litre, Inland Freight Margin Rs 1.90/litre, OMCs margin Rs 5/litre, dealer’s commission Rs 7/litre and petroleum levy is fixed at Rs 25/litre.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSenate Standing Committee on Industries and Production calls for protecting customers from price increases 
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production calls for protecting customers from price increases 

LAHORE: The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, chaired by Senator Khalida Ateeb on Wednesday, has called to protect customers from being subjected...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA committee over GMO oilseed import ends in war of words

ISLAMABAD: In a conflict that is increasingly becoming ugly, after the minister of food security exchanged harsh words with oilseed importers in a session...
Read more
HEADLINES

Smog engulfs Lahore amid complete silence from corridors of power  

Lahore once again capped the ranking of the most polluted cities in the world with a peak Air Quality Index (AQI) of 668 in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Toyota increases price of Corolla Altis 1.8

LAHORE: Toyota Indus Motors has announced a price increase of Rs 370,000 for its Corolla Altis 1.8. The 7% increase in price is a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Toyota increases price of Corolla Altis 1.8

LAHORE: Toyota Indus Motors has announced a price increase of Rs 370,000 for its Corolla Altis 1.8. The 7% increase in price is a...

Petroleum shortage suspected as SBP allegedly closes LCs

Oilseeds vessels remain stuck at port as confusion prevails between ministries.

IESCO management accused of trying to hush-up corruption inquiry 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.