Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia extends the term for $3bn deposit through

The Saudi Development Fund extends the term for deposit to help Pakistan meet its external sector challenges as import cover touches 1.1 months. 

By Profit Report

LAHORE: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques directed the Saudi Fund Development (SFD) to extend the term for the $3 billion deposit provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

“The extension of the term of the deposit is a continuation of the support provided by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as the deposit aimed to shore up the foreign currency reserves in the Bank and help Pakistan in facing the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic; it, furthermore, contributed to meet external sector challenges and achieve sustainable economic growth for the country,” read the press release by the SBP.

The $3 billion deposit agreement was signed in November 2021.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan announced that it received $500 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The funds are deposited with the SBP and will augment reserves.

On Thursday, SBP’s reserves decreased by $327 million touching $7.5 billion. The country’s total reserves including reserves with banks went down by $267 million to touch $13.4 billion. As a result, the import cover based on the average imports of the last 12 months clocked in at 1.1 months, which is significantly low. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt increases OMCs margin by up to Rs1.32/litre from Dec 1
Next articleBanks must ensure financial innovation is customer-centric: Governor SBP
Profit Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Banks must ensure financial innovation is customer-centric: Governor SBP

The Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameed Ahmed, attended the “Role of the Banking Sector in Business and Economic Growth of Pakistan” on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt increases OMCs margin by up to Rs1.32/litre from Dec 1

ISLAMABAD: Even though the government announced that it was keeping fuel prices unchanged for the next two weeks, there was a lot of movement...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production calls for protecting customers from price increases 

LAHORE: The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, chaired by Senator Khalida Ateeb on Wednesday, has called to protect customers from being subjected...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA committee over GMO oilseed import ends in war of words

ISLAMABAD: In a conflict that is increasingly becoming ugly, after the minister of food security exchanged harsh words with oilseed importers in a session...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NA committee over GMO oilseed import ends in war of words

ISLAMABAD: In a conflict that is increasingly becoming ugly, after the minister of food security exchanged harsh words with oilseed importers in a session...

Smog engulfs Lahore amid complete silence from corridors of power  

Toyota increases price of Corolla Altis 1.8

Petroleum shortage suspected as SBP allegedly closes LCs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.