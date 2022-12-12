Hascol’s scheme of arrangement: Having your cake and eating it too

On Thursday, Hascol Petroleum Ltd announced a meeting of creditors to be held on December 22 to seek approval for its plan to revive the company through “restructuring/ rescheduling settlement and repayment” of its financial obligations.

The cash-strapped company and also the country’s biggest private sector default has filed a “scheme of arrangement” with the Sindh High Court. In its scheme of the arrangement, the company has outlined various options, the creditors (in this case, the financial institutions) have to recover their dues.

Hascol’s current woes have been quite publicised. The OMC had accrued a debt of more than a whopping Rs 54 billion, with clear signs of foul play on the OMC’s part. Assets overvalued, profit numbers exaggerated, some domestic LC facilities misused, all to get more loans than the company would on merit qualify for. Apparently all of this is not too uncommon in the corporate and commercial banking scene in Pakistan. To cut a long story short, since the collateral, it now transpired, was much less than what the books suggested, some banks were keen to cut their losses and look into some sort of settlement.

Hascol has provided three options to its creditors. And those three options are starting to look an awful lot like the options a deadbeat spouse offers their divorcing partner. Which option will Hascol's creditors go for? It is a question of philosophy. Are they going to push back and try to come back for all of it or follow the old maxim from English common law that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush? Or will they mix and match the options on offer and go for some combination of the three?




