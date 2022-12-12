Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Hascol’s scheme of arrangement: Having your cake and eating it too

By Ariba Shahid

On Thursday, Hascol Petroleum Ltd announced a meeting of creditors to be held on December 22 to seek approval for its plan to revive the company through “restructuring/ rescheduling settlement and repayment” of its financial obligations. 

The cash-strapped company and also the country’s biggest private sector default has filed a “scheme of arrangement” with the Sindh High Court. In its scheme of the arrangement, the company has outlined various options, the creditors (in this case, the financial institutions) have to recover their dues. 

Hascol’s current woes have been quite publicised. The OMC had accrued a debt of more than a whopping Rs 54 billion, with clear signs of foul play on the OMC’s part. Assets overvalued, profit numbers exaggerated, some domestic LC facilities misused, all to get more loans than the company would on merit qualify for. Apparently all of this is not too uncommon in the corporate and commercial banking scene in Pakistan. To cut a long story short, since the collateral, it now transpired, was much less than what the books suggested, some banks were keen to cut their losses and look into some sort of settlement.

Hascol has provided three options to its creditors. And those three options are starting to look an awful lot like the options a deadbeat spouse offers their divorcing partner. Which option will Hascol’s creditors go for? It is a question of philosophy. Are they going to push back and try to come back for all of it or follow the old maxim from English common law that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush? Or will they mix and match the options on offer and go for some combination of the three?

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAnother missed target: Pakistan unlikely to fulfill claim of implementing TSA by year-end
Next articlePakistan is launching its first development REIT. Should you be interested?
Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

1 COMMENT

  1. Irony. an individual borrows a few lakhs and the banks will be after him like anything in order to recover the amount. But if you’re a corporate and default on billions, the banks will negotiate a settlement and take pennies to the dollar!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

How does Pakistan’s auto industry contribute to its balance of payment crisis?

Policy makers did not hesitate to place the sector under the guillotine when foreign exchange reserves dwindled, and they will not hesitate again if the sector does not reform its ways
Read more
FEATURED

With the price cap, how will we get oil from Russia to Pakistan?

The west has imposed new sanctions on Russia by capping the price of seaborne oil at $60 per barrel. Russia has rejected this, and has said it will not deal with any country that complies with these sanctions
Read more
FEATURED

ConunDARum: With IMF review delayed, Pakistan gives into China’s demand

With no word on fresh in-flows, and rollovers in sight, where do Dar’s promises stand?
Read more
FEATURED

Pakistan’s defence export potential

The Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in increasing demand for defence products around the globe. Can Pakistan establish a foothold in the market?
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

Dramatic redesign of Pakistan’s economic policies required to accelerate growth over...

Pakistan’s economy is a major subject getting talkability amongst experts along with the general audience. Netizens, journalists alongside the youth are raising concerns over...

Should you be interested in Pakistan’s first development REIT? | Profit Explains

Finance Ministry notifies appointment of three SECP commissioners

Risk of restrictions looms large over troubled retail sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.