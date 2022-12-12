Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Pakistan’s defence export potential

The Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in increasing demand for defence products around the globe. Can Pakistan establish a foothold in the market?

Posted by: Asad Ullah Kamran
Pakistani officials prepare a locally-manufactured GIDS Shahpar unmanned aerial vehicle for display as a PAC JF-17 Thunder multirole combat aircraft, jointly developed by China and Pakistan, is seen in background at right during preparations for the International Defence Exhibition and seminar (IDEAS) in Karachi on November 29, 2014. Some 333 exhibitors including 77 Pakistani firms will be exhibiting their products during the defence exhibition. AFP PHOTO/Rizwan TABASSUM

According to data published by the International Trade Center, in 2021 Pakistan was able to export $3.8 million worth of military equipment and the country imported $30.1 million. As industries go, this is one where there is some potential for exports by Pakistan’s own standards. 

And while the industry is robust relatively, there is much to be desired. For starters, Pakistan isn’t even a blip on the map of the global defence market. The overall market size according to the “Defence Global Market Report 2022” is $ 513.7 billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%, the global defence industry increased from $474.69 billion the previous year. Pakistan’s portion in this is unmentionable. So what can be done?

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


Article continues after this advertisement

 

Asad Ullah Kamran
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]y.com.pk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

How does Pakistan’s auto industry contribute to its balance of payment crisis?

Policy makers did not hesitate to place the sector under the guillotine when foreign exchange reserves dwindled, and they will not hesitate again if the sector does not reform its ways
Read more
FEATURED

With the price cap, how will we get oil from Russia to Pakistan?

The west has imposed new sanctions on Russia by capping the price of seaborne oil at $60 per barrel. Russia has rejected this, and has said it will not deal with any country that complies with these sanctions
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.