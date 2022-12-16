Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Punjab govt floats tender for private jet amidst rumours of national financial ruin 

Tender floated whilst Punjab govt accuses Centre of depriving it funds and whilst federal govt proposes a national austerity plan 

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab announced a tender notification for the lease of an executive jet. The tender was announced on Wednesday 15 December with the bidding set to end at 3 PM on 30th December. The tender comes two days after Mohsin Leghari, Punjab Finance Minister, announced that the Government of Punjab had been denied of its rightful Rs 176.4 billion by the Federal Government. 

The tender outlines the jet to be leased as a super mid-sized executive jet no older than 2016 that can accommodate eight to ten passengers at a time. The tender also requests the jet to come with a complete air crew. The jet will be leased by the Punjab Government for a total of three months or 50 fifty hours. 

The timing of the tender reflects poorly as it comes not only when the Government has decried the Centre for withholding funds, but has also brought the Public Finance Management Act (2022) into effect to improve its fiscal management and increase its fiscal space. 

It is prudent to highlight that the Punjab Finance Department announced last month on November 18 that it would be enacting austerity measures to observe ‘financial discipline’. The austerity measures included a sweeping set of limitations on both the activities of the provincial government and the money that it could disperse for personal expenses.

Furthermore, the Federal Government is expected to announce a national contingency energy-saving plan in the coming days in collaboration with the provinces to reduce Pakistan’s forex outflow. One of the key items that this contingency plan seeks to eliminate is Pakistan’s overall fuel expenditure. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWaste to Energy ? 
Next articleThe thriving market for your location data
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Waste to Energy ? 

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab cabinet has authorised the expression of interest for a waste-to-energy project, according to Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who claims that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Millat Tractors switches to four day work week due to worst start to fiscal year in five years 

LAHORE: Millat Tractors notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will, henceforth be observing a four day work with Fridays being declared non-production...
Read more
HEADLINES

Somon Air returns to Pakistan after six years  

LAHORE: Tajikistan’s private airline, Somon Air, restored its operations in Pakistan after six years. The airline is headquartered in the capital city Dushanbe and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Oilseed worth $350m remains stuck at port despite fresh release orders

ISLAMABAD: Oilseeds vessels stuck at Karachi port, carrying cargo worth $350 million, have not been released despite a release order issued by the Federal...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Somon Air returns to Pakistan after six years  

LAHORE: Tajikistan’s private airline, Somon Air, restored its operations in Pakistan after six years. The airline is headquartered in the capital city Dushanbe and...

Oilseed worth $350m remains stuck at port despite fresh release orders

Pakistan, ADB sign $475m flood loan deal

Tis the season for Hawala and hundi: Gap spreads between interbank and open market

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.