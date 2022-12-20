Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PIA’s code sharing mechanism with Turkish Airlines earns it Rs2.14bn

PIA reaps benefit from the arrangement in the absence of a permanent solution for routes to the US, UK, and Europe

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Aviation and Railway, announced on Sunday that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had earnt Rs 2.14 billion through its collaboration with Turkish Airlines. 

“That is correct. The partnership has been very good. We have regularly been able to fully load our flights,” says  Abdullah Hafeez Khan, PIA’s Spokesperson. 

The partnership between PIA and Turkish Airlines is a codesharing arrangement that allows PIA to access twenty-eight destinations through its counterpart’s hub in Istanbul. These twenty-eight destinations are exclusively across the USA, the UK, and Europe. The mechanism is currently a means for PIA to maintain routes it had been quardened off from after the fake degree scandal. 

PIA’s deus ex machina 

“We sell the customers a PIA ticket, we transport them to Istanbul, and within three hours we have them aboard a Turkish Airlines flight towards their destination of choice. That is the partnership between the two companies,” says Khan. 

This arrangement in the world of aviation is a marketing arrangement in which an airline places its designator code on a flight operated by another airline, and sells tickets for that flight. Airlines throughout the world form code-share arrangements to strengthen or expand their market presence and competitive ability.

The arrangement was announced on October 28 with the two countries celebrating 75 years of international relations with first flight commencing on November 15, 2022. 

The arrangement came at the backdrop of PIA still suffering from the ramifications of its licence issue dating back to the crash of Flight 8303 on 22 May 2020 after which, then Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan alleged that 150 pilots had fake licences. This, subsequently, led to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) implementing a ban on the carrier, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US following suit with a similar restriction. These routes accounted for 30-37% of PIA’s revenue according to Khan. 

“We operate six weekly flights from Islamabad and Lahore currently” says Khan. No further information has been given as to when this arrangement will be extended to outbound flights from Karachi, however, the extension is in the pipeline. PIA can currently accommodate 3,948 passengers across its six round trip flights, served through its Boeing 777’s that it utilises for the routes. 

Stopgap solution 

“Honestly it’s not the same, in terms of a product. It’s not the same as direct connectivity, but it’s still better than whatever is available in the market,” said Khan when asked whether this new mechanism was a satisfactory replacement to the direct flights that PIA offered previously. 

“Direct flights are obviously better. However, we try to mitigate the back and forth on these flights. In terms of connectivity. It’s still the fastest. Istanbul is on the main route to Europe. You would have through it more or less in some capacity. We have also tried to utilise terminals where we could minimise the walk times. We opted for this instead of directing our passengers to hubs in the Gulf which would have elongated the flight’s duration by an additional three to four hours and where they would have to walk a one to one and a half kilometre,” Khan continues. 

There is no information as to when this agreement will lapse. “It’s a sustainable solution for the time being. If the restrictions on us (PIA) are rescinded then we can obviously review the agreement,” says Khan. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan plans to import gas from Azerbaijan. Will it be enough to prevent a gas shortage?
Next articleLeadership: lessons from cricket
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

WB approves financing worth $1.692bn in projects for flood affected areas in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Floods wreaked havoc in Pakistan, this year as thousands died and millions got displaced. Infrastructure worth billions was destroyed by water, and Pakistan,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fintech Akhtar Fuiou Technologies set to bring financial services to agriculture; gets pilot approval for EMI operations

LAHORE: Fintech company Akhtar Fuiou Technologies (AFT) has received approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to commence pilot operations for an Electronic...
Read more
HEADLINES

GRR IPO oversubscribed. What does it mean? 

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Globe Residency REIT, Pakistan’s first development REIT, has been oversubscribed. According to details, GRR had offered 10%...
Read more
HEADLINES

TPL-TASC consortium nears acquisition of Pakistan’s largest telecom infrastructure

VEON, the largest telecommunications tower operator in Pakistan, has conditionally agreed to sell its 150+ towers. The deal is sold to a consortium of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

Pakistan in the 21st century

Things might seem bleak right now, but Pakistan is the bet that you want to make in the 21st century. Uplifting words by former...

Stay here, youngsters; you won’t regret it

Pakistan, a bountiful country

Suzuki dismisses reports of portfolio shakeup as speculation 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.