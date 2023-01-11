NEPRA approves Rs7.43/unit cut in power tariff for Karachiites

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved a reduction of Rs 7.43 per unit in the power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric (KE) on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of November 2022.

According to a NEPRA notification, the negative FCA of November 2022 shall be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units in a month, agriculture consumers and Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) consumers of KE.

“It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) metres irrespective of their consumption level,” read the notification.

It added that KE shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of November 2022, in the billing month of January 2023.

While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, KE shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order, added the notification.

According to sources, Karachiites will get over Rs 10 billion of relief due to NEPRA’s decision of Rs 7.43/unit cut.

Earlier, KE demanded that the reduction be of Rs 7.04 per unit under the head FCA of November 2022.

On the other hand, NEPRA has approved 18 paisa per unit hike in the power tariff of power distribution companies (DISCOs) on account of FCA of November 2022, and issued a notification in this regard.

NEPRA, in a statement, said that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of DISCOs, except K-Electric, sought 19 paisa/unit increase in the electricity price under the head FCA of November 2022.

Pursuant to Section 31 (7) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997, as amended through Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment Act 2011), NEPRA makes and notifies the adjustments on account of variations in fuel charges in the approved tariff of DISCOs.