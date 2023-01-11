Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA approves Rs7.43/unit cut in power tariff for Karachiites

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved a reduction of Rs 7.43 per unit in the power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric (KE) on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of November 2022.

According to a NEPRA notification, the negative FCA of November 2022 shall be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units in a month, agriculture consumers and Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) consumers of KE.

“It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) metres irrespective of their consumption level,” read the notification.

It added that KE shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of November 2022, in the billing month of January 2023.

While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, KE shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order, added the notification.

According to sources, Karachiites will get over Rs 10 billion of relief due to NEPRA’s decision of Rs 7.43/unit cut.

Earlier, KE demanded that the reduction be of Rs 7.04 per unit under the head FCA of November 2022.

On the other hand, NEPRA has approved 18 paisa per unit hike in the power tariff of power distribution companies (DISCOs) on account of FCA of November 2022, and issued a notification in this regard.

NEPRA, in a statement, said that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of DISCOs, except K-Electric, sought 19 paisa/unit increase in the electricity price under the head FCA of November 2022.

Pursuant to Section 31 (7) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997, as amended through Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment Act 2011), NEPRA makes and notifies the adjustments on account of variations in fuel charges in the approved tariff of DISCOs.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
90% of Geneva pledges are project loans. What does that mean? 
Next article
Explainer: The money pledged at Geneva will not help forex crisis
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Smog Towers: A quick fix?

As a quick fix to the smog crisis in Lahore, the Punjab government has announced plans to install smog towers in Lahore and other...

Standing Committee passes import, export bill to place power of approval with minister

Pakistan’s textile industry lays off 7 million workers, threatens to shut down

‘Kaam Kaam Kaam’ on hold after Diamond Supreme Foam suspends production

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.