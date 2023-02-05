Karachi Electric: Financial misstatements?

On January 10 this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) received a letter from one Asad Ali Shah. The letter alleged that Karachi Electric (KE), the company that holds a virtual monopoly over Karachi’s electricity generation, transmission and distribution, has been fudging their numbers.

“There are material misstatements in the financial statements of KE, which render them misleading,” reads the letter that has stirred up quite the storm in Pakistan’s energy sector. What kind of misstatements in the financials is Shah alleging? In his letter he states that in financial statements for the period ending September last year, “the aggregate amount of revenue and receivables recognised in respect of write-offs amounted to Rs 53.5 billion.”

These “write-offs” are the tariff differentials that the government of Pakistan pays to companies like KE. Since there is a difference between the electricity tariff paid by consumers and the allowable costs of electricity utilities determined by the regulator, NEPRA, the centre ends up paying back this tariff differential.