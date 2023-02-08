Sign inSubscribe
SPONSORED

Konnect by HBL launches Konnect Islamic Debit Card

By Sponsored Content

KARACHI: After the successful launch of Islamic Branchless Banking Account, Konnect by HBL further creates convenience for the clients to access their RIBA-free and Shariah-compliant Islamic Account through “Konnect Islamic Debit Card”.

The introduction of this card aims to provide multiple features and benefits such as free cash withdrawal from HBL’s ATM network, safe and convenient contactless payments at multiple Point of Sale (POS) machines, and acceptability at a vast network of POS-enabled merchants nationwide. To receive an Islamic Debit Card, clients can apply online through their Konnect App or by visiting their nearest Konnect agent. This debit card works seamlessly across all ATM locations countrywide in Pakistan.

Commenting on the launch, Aamir Hameed, Head Branchless Banking – HBL, said, “Our Branchless Banking services have been instrumental in reaching the unbanked population in Pakistan. We believe this new offering with several touchpoints, from Mobile App to a vast agent & ATM network, will greatly enhance financial inclusion and provide convenience, especially for women. We understand the need for shariah-compliant services is growing fast and we believe this service will help in meeting that demand.”

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
What is the China Model | Profit Opinions
Next article
Suzuki announces fourth plant shutdown of 2023 
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Sazgar bounces back in Q2FY23 with six fold increase in quarterly...

LAHORE: Sazgar Engineering Works Limited released their earnings for Q2FY23 to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The company has managed to increase its...

Suzuki announces fourth plant shutdown of 2023 

What is the China Model | Profit Opinions

Why is it taking so long to decide the NBP president?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.