Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Suzuki announces fourth plant shutdown of 2023 

Suzuki will have cumulatively spent four out of the first seven weeks of 2023 not producing cars 

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will be observing non-production days (NDPs) from February 13 to February 17. Its motorcycle plant will, however, remain operational. 

The company has not provided an explanation for its plant shutdown, however, it is likely that it is on account of lacking inventory in storage. The company had previously cited this as the reason for observing its non-production days (NPD) from January 2 to January 6, from January 9 to January 13, and from January 16 to January 20. 

Following this round of NPDs, Suzuki will have spent 20 calendar days out of a total of 48 not producing cars. This is to say that Suzuki will have spent four out of the first seven weeks of 2023 not producing cars. The ramifications of Suzuki’s actions will be visible when the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) releases the requisite sales figures. However, despite the lack of sales figures for the month of January as of right now, past precedent eludes to there not being a strong correlation between Suzuki’s NPDs and its sales figures. 

Suzuki had previously halted production in August, September, and October of 2022. It observed NPDs from August 18 to August 19 , from August 22 to August 26, from August 29 to August 31, from September 6 to September 9, from September 19 to September 23, from October 19 to October 21, and October 24 to October 26. However, Suzuki only saw a Month-on-Month (MoM) decline in August where its sales contracted by 41%. Its MoM figures saw increases of 52% and 33% in September and August respectively based on PAMA’s figures

PAMA’s figures do depict Year-on-Year (YoY) sales decreases in the aforementioned three months of 2022 where Suzuki saw declines of 67%, 46%, and 22% respectively. These decreases, however, are visible even in those months where Suzuki did not observe NPDs. The YoY declines are a characteristic of the entire automotive industry this fiscal year, with those companies not observing NPDs also falling prey to it. 

February’s round of NPDs will be interesting as they come nearly a month after Suzuki announced an increase in prices across its entire portfolio, with its most affordable car now at  the Rs 2 million mark. 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Konnect by HBL launches Konnect Islamic Debit Card
Next article
Sazgar bounces back in Q2FY23 with six fold increase in quarterly earnings
Daniyal Ahmad
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Sazgar bounces back in Q2FY23 with six fold increase in quarterly...

LAHORE: Sazgar Engineering Works Limited released their earnings for Q2FY23 to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The company has managed to increase its...

Konnect by HBL launches Konnect Islamic Debit Card

What is the China Model | Profit Opinions

Why is it taking so long to decide the NBP president?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.