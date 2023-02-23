Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP reserves rise by $66m to $3.258b

Total liquid foreign reserves stand at $8.726b

By Reuters

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose by $66 million to $3.258 billion in the week ending Feb 17, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday, while its total liquid foreign reserves stood at $8.726 billion.

Pakistan, which is a $350 billion economy, is facing economic turmoil, with a balance of payment crisis and only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover three weeks of imports.

Islamabad is expecting external financing inflows after a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is finalised, something that is likely this month.

If the IMF deal is done and approved by its board that will issue a $1.2 billion funding, that will also unlock other bilateral and multilateral inflows.

China approved the refinancing of $700 million on Wednesday, the finance ministry said. The money had been expected to be credited to the central bank’s reserves this week.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Not by Profit

Migration presents an opportunity to acquire new skills

During a conference on "Social remittances and social change", former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Dr Ishrat Husain emphasized that relocating to other...

Energy requirements can be fulfilled by Thar coal

As chatbots boom, Nvidia sales outlook beats Wall Street expectations

Indian truckers say Hindenburg report a godsend in Adani dispute

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.