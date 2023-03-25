Public cloud services increasingly important for businesses in Pakistan

In an interview with The Express Tribune, Umair Azam, Founder and CEO of Integration Xperts explains that public cloud services are becoming increasingly vital for businesses in Asia and Pakistan due to their numerous benefits, including cost savings, scalability, agility, and flexibility.

Azam suggests that the shift towards cloud computing requires a change in mindset from traditional IT infrastructure to cloud-based solutions that enable organizations to adapt to changing business needs.

IDC reports that public cloud spending in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ) is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2019 to 2024, reaching $124.5 billion in 2024. Similarly, Gartner predicts that the public cloud services market in the Asia-Pacific region will grow by 23.7% in 2021, reaching $124.6 billion.

In Pakistan, the adoption of public cloud services is also increasing. Allied Market Research predicts that the cloud computing market in Pakistan will reach $1.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Azam believes that these numbers highlight the increasing importance of public cloud for businesses in Asia and Pakistan, as they seek to leverage the benefits of cloud computing to enhance their competitiveness and drive growth.

Cloud computing provides organizations with the ability to rapidly scale resources up or down, allowing them to handle changes in demand more effectively. According to an IDC study, organizations that use cloud computing are able to handle 2.5 times more application workloads than those that rely on traditional IT infrastructure.

Azam acknowledges concerns about the security of public cloud, but cites a Forrester Research report indicating that 80% of security breaches involving public cloud infrastructure are caused by customer misconfiguration or mistakes. He emphasizes that while cloud providers have strong security measures in place, organizations also have a responsibility to ensure their data is secure in the cloud.

Overall, the importance of public cloud services for businesses in Asia and Pakistan cannot be overstated, as it provides them with the ability to innovate, collaborate, and scale with ease while reducing costs and improving security and reliability. Public cloud offers a pay-as-you-go model and the ability to scale resources up or down, as needed, which makes it easier for organizations to handle fluctuating workloads without having to invest in additional hardware or infrastructure. In contrast, private cloud requires organizations to invest in and maintain their own infrastructure, which can be costly. Private cloud offers more control over data and infrastructure, which can be beneficial for organizations with strict security requirements.

To read the full article visit www.tribune.com.pk