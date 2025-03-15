KP becomes first province to launch integrated IT portal to enhance financial oversight

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has launched an Integrated IT Portal to strengthen financial oversight, enhance transparency in public spending, and improve service delivery across its public sector entities. The initiative positions KP as the first province in Pakistan to implement a province-wide digital financial monitoring system.

Developed with technical assistance from the UK-funded Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme, the portal will serve as a centralised digital platform for monitoring financial and operational performance across 181 public sector organizations.

It features real-time key performance indicators (KPIs), interactive dashboards, and automated reporting mechanisms, enabling the Corporate Governance Unit (CGU) of the Finance Department to enforce fiscal discipline effectively.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurated the portal at a launch event in Peshawar, attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance Muzammil Aslam, senior government officials, and representatives from partner organizations.

The KP government oversees 183 public sector entities, including universities, teaching hospitals, autonomous bodies, municipal service units, and other organizations. The new IT portal is now mandatory for all public entities, offering improved financial monitoring and operational efficiency.

By integrating real-time financial tracking and automated reporting, the system aims to enhance decision-making and ensure better governance.

During the event, officials also presented the province’s first-ever Service Delivery Performance Monitoring Report. Initially piloted in three departments, the reporting framework has now been extended to all government departments and subordinate entities, further reinforcing the province’s commitment to institutional transparency and accountability.