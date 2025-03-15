Pakistani banker Amena Arif appointed IFC country manager for the Philippines

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector financing arm of the World Bank Group, has appointed Pakistani banker Amena Arif as its new country manager for the Philippines. She replaces Jean-Marc Arbogast, who has transitioned to a new role as the World Bank Group’s country manager in Chile.

In her new role, Amena will focus on mobilizing private sector investments to support job creation, reduce the impacts of climate change, and promote financial inclusion, IFC said in a statement.

“IFC is committed to working together with our partners in the Philippines to unlock funding that will help create jobs, support companies to mitigate the impacts of climate change, open doors for small businesses to grow, and make sure digital services are available to everyone,” said Amena Arif, IFC’s new Country Manager for the Philippines.

“I am excited to be back in Asia and look forward to working closely with our public and private sector partners towards sustainable and inclusive growth.”

Arif joined IFC in 2012 after a successful career in international commercial banking, managing debt and equity investment transactions in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Lebanon.

She previously served as IFC’s country manager for East Africa, based in Nairobi, and before that, she held the same position for Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

A graduate of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Arif brings extensive experience in financial sector investments and development finance.

IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. In fiscal year 2024, IFC committed a record $56 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging private sector solutions and mobilizing private capital.