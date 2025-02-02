Sign inSubscribe
Financial Technology

Egyptian fintech enters Pakistan with $10 million investment

Halan Microfinance Bank plans a digital banking app and 100 branches, awaiting a national license.

By Monitoring Desk

Karachi: Halan Microfinance Bank, an Egyptian fintech, has expanded into Pakistan after acquiring Advance Microfinance Bank.

The company plans to invest $10 million and build a $500 million loan portfolio within five years.

Halan will launch a digital banking app this year while expanding its physical presence with 100 new branches. It is awaiting a national banking license to scale operations further.

The bank will offer microfinance, SME lending, and digital financial services, focusing on women entrepreneurs, agriculture, and vehicle financing.

Pakistan’s microfinance sector has grown, with active borrowers reaching 10.78 million and the gross loan portfolio rising from Rs275 billion in 2018 to Rs565.8 billion in 2024. Halan aims to increase financial access for small businesses and individuals.

The company has 50,000 customers in Pakistan, with plans to double this number soon. Globally, it has disbursed $11 billion across Turkey, Egypt, the UAE, and now Pakistan.

Halan is also developing Shariah-compliant financial products and partnering with local firms for embedded financing solutions, such as advance salaries and installment payments. The acquisition of Advance Microfinance Bank allowed Halan to enter the market quickly with an existing license.

