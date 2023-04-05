Suzuki, Honda, and Yamaha price hikes put everyday vehicles out of reach for many

LAHORE: The everyday man’s aspirational vehicles have now come under fire with Suzuki, Atlas Honda and Yamaha all increasing their prices in April within the span of a week. To their credit, the upward price revisions by these manufacturers have lagged in terms of urgency relative to their peers. However, despite this, there is no respite for consumers.

Suzuki’s prices

The new prices for Suzuki’s four wheel portfolio are as follows:

These prices come into effect from April 6. This marks the fourth price increase by Suzuki across its four wheel portfolio in 2023. The previous increases came into effect on January 25, February 9, and February 20.

Atlas Honda’s prices

The new prices across Atlas Honda’s portfolio are as follows:

These prices came into effect from April 1. This marks the fourth price increase by Atlas Honda across its portfolio in 2023. The previous increases came into effect on February 1, February 15, and March 3.

Yamaha’s prices

The new prices across Yamaha’s portfolio are as follows:

These prices came into effect from April 1. This marks the third price increase by Yamaha across its portfolio in 2023. The previous increases came into effect on January 4, and February 21.