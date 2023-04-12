CBD’s work on Kalma Chowk underpass is almost done. Will it be worth it? 

LAHORE: Commuters in Lahore may receive some respite soon with the completion of the Rs 5 billion Kalm Chowk Remodelling Project currently being undertaken for the development of the city’s Central Business District (CBD).

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) announced on Wednesday that it has “almost” completed the mammoth project, opening the Central Business District (CBD) Punjab Boulevard and Upper roads of the Centre Point and CBD underpass for motorists.

“We are currently focusing on the completion of underpass-1 that originates from Kalma Chowk Underpass, takes a right turn and finally connects the CBD and the centrepoint underpass leading to Firdaus market,” said PCBDDA Executive Director (Technical) Riaz Hussain.

With construction work starting in December, the project constitutes two parts: the construction of the CBD Punjab Boulevard and the remodelling of Kalma Chowk Underpass.

Why is the project even being undertaken?

The project aims to offer motorists a signal-free drive from Barkat Market (Garden Town) to Cavalry via Kalma Chowk, Centre Point and Lal Shahbaz Qalandar underpasses and Barkat Market to Mozang and Cantt via Kalma Chowk Underpass.

It’s meant to improve Lahore’s traffic congestion, and is part and parcel of an effort to improve access to Lahore’s Central Business District (CBD). The CBD project is a major undertaking of the Punjab Government billed to utilise government owned land for urban regeneration. The government claims that the efforts of the district will attract investors to the area and boost economic development in the province.

Yet there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the CBD and its projects, including the extension of the Kalma Chowk extension project. Environmental experts and urban researchers say that the infrastructural development is not meant for public interest and incurs a huge environmental cost in addition to the massive Rs 5 billion development bill.

The CBD, however, has said that they are generating funds for the project themselves. Essentially, the project has taken under utilised government land and by developing it into a high-rise residential project and selling that land, has raised money for development work. However, this land is still very much government owned and thus within the ownership of the tax-paying public.

The project has regularly been marketed as an “amenity” for Lahore’s residents with the authority’s guarantees of safe, comfortable and hassle-free routes for commuters during the phases’ construction.

The route

The project’s construction begins from the Kalma Chowk underpass, separates it from the first underpass access towards the Lahore Central Business District, and then opens to another underpass, as it turns towards Firdaus Market (Ali Zeb Road) from Centre Point. The first underpass measuring 632 metres will have two barrels and a 5.1 metres vertical clearance. The second underpass from Barkat Market to CBD area at Walton will be of 285 metres and have two barrels (each of 35 feet width and 17 feet vertical clearance).

The project will ultimately offer signal-free access to motorists from the CBD project area (including Ali Zeb Road and Walton) towards Firdaus Market and finally to Cavalry Ground through Lal Shahbaz Qalandar underpass.This means that if you were to drive through Gulberg main boulevard, you will find no signals from Centre Point till Siddique Trade Centre, and then from Jail Road till Mozang/Qartaba Chowk.