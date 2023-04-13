Pakistani delegation attends spring meetings of WB’s board of governors 

LAHORE: A high-level Pakistan delegation, comprising Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Hamed Yaqub Sheikh, Secretary Finance Division and Jameel Ahmed, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, is currently in Washington DC to participate in the spring meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The spring meetings are held annually to bring together central bankers, heads of IFIs, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations, and academics to discuss issues of global concern, such as the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

The Pakistani delegation will participate in a number of bilateral meetings with the senior management of WBG and IMF and interact with finance and economic ministers from around the world to discuss global development initiatives and their impact on Pakistan’s economy.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, joined and led the delegation in important bilateral meetings virtually.

So far, the Pakistan delegation has held 17 bilateral meetings during the first three days with senior management of IMF, WBG, Rating Agencies, IFC, JICA, US Treasury and Economic teams.

Secretary EAD, Dr Kazim Niaz, also represented Pakistan in the high level WBG event titled “Operationalizing the World Bank Group’s Country Climate and Development Report” which illustrates a vision for building long-term and systemic resilience against climate and natural disasters while promoting green and inclusive socio-economic development.

The delegation has also planned to hold a number of other bilateral meetings in coming days, particularly with the president of WBG, president of AIIB, deputy managing director IMF, regional vice president of WB for South Asia to discuss current and potential portfolios in Pakistan and their economic activities.

Ministers for finance and economic affairs will also join these meetings virtually to renew relations with international financial leaders and seek their enhanced support for post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction needs to build back a better future for the flood affected people of Pakistan and to put the economy back on track.