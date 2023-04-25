Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Load shedding expected to increase in coming months

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: Well placed sources in the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) have claimed that the city will face increased power outages in the summer months due to the rising demand for electricity. 

According to the sources, the demand for electricity has been lower in April 2023 than it was in April 2022, mostly because of a cooler beginning to this year’s summer. Last year, the demand for electricity was around 4700 megawatts compared to 4000 megawatts this year. However, with temperatures set to increase it is expected that load-shedding will increase. 

The demand for electricity will increase further due to the increase in heat intensity and the demand of LESCO is likely to reach 6,000 megawatts by June and July. The sources added that in June and July last year, LESCO was facing a short fall of 1000 megawatts due to which the duration of load shedding in the city had reached six to seven hours.

On the other hand, the uninterrupted supply of electricity is impossible due to the fact that the transformers of the congested areas of the city are not upgraded in time. During the Eid holidays, the electricity supply companies have been providing uninterrupted supply to the public, but this will not be possible in the future.

“Unannounced load shedding will continue from May and the duration of load shedding in the city is likely to reach more than 10 hours a day this season,” they claimed.

 

Shahab Omer
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

