How and why the census has far reaching implications on policy making and politics itself

Every five years all over the country federal and provincial governments with the help of police, military personnel and other government functionaries band together to undertake a massive exercise: counting how many people there are in the country and where they live.

This constitutionally mandated activity determines some of the most important elements of our Republic. It determines the delimitation for federal and provincial legislatures as well as providing important and useful data that is used across various levels of government to formulate policy and aids an even wider variety of research in the private sector.