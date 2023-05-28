When Khushhali Microfinance Finance Bank (Khushhali bank) released its latest financials for the first three months of 2023, it reported yet another quarter of losses. Even before this, it was clear that the bank was in trouble. Continuous haemorrhaging in the last year had wiped off a big chunk of the bank’s equity capital. And now the bank seems to be scrambling to find Rs8 billion in fresh capital. To put this number in perspective, it takes Rs10 billion to set up a brand new commercial bank in Pakistan. That is right. With another Rs 2 billion the potential investors could instead open, not a microfinance bank, which has limitations on what it can and can not do, but a full service commercial bank!
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your accountCreate an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Khushhali bank to force convert its hybrid debt into equity. But is it fair?
Khushhali Microfinance Bank might become the first institution to convert its Additional Tier 1 bonds to common equity. But what are the implications of this conversion?