Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

Khushhali bank to force convert its hybrid debt into equity. But is it fair?

Khushhali Microfinance Bank might become the first institution to convert its Additional Tier 1 bonds to common equity. But what are the implications of this conversion?

@2paisay
@2paisay

When Khushhali Microfinance Finance Bank (Khushhali bank) released its latest financials for the first three months of 2023, it reported yet another quarter of losses. Even before this, it was clear that the bank was in trouble. Continuous haemorrhaging in the last year had wiped off a big chunk of the bank’s equity capital. And now the bank seems to be scrambling to find Rs8 billion in fresh capital. To put this number in perspective, it takes Rs10 billion to set up a brand new commercial bank in Pakistan. That is right. With another Rs 2 billion the potential investors could instead open, not a microfinance bank, which has limitations on what it can and can not do, but a full service commercial bank!

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

@2paisay
@2paisay
The writer is a citizen journalist who writes about the SBP, real estate, and other subjects. He prefers not to disclose his real identity, and thus writes and tweets under the pseudonym @2paisay.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.