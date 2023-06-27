ECNEC approves key flood protection projects worth arabs of rupees

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) met under the leadership of Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, to approve several crucial flood protection projects. These initiatives, aimed at bolstering flood management and safeguarding infrastructure, received substantial allocations from the national budget.

As per details shared by Ministry of Finance, one of the significant projects approved by the ECNEC is the “Umbrella PC-I of the Flood Protection Sector Project-III (FPSP-II),” presented by the Ministry of Water Resources. This comprehensive project, allocated a whopping Rs. 19,462.5 crores, is set to be implemented across all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The project aims to revolutionize flood management strategies through innovative structural and non-structural interventions. With a foreign exchange component of Rs1,086 crore, the government’s commitment to safeguarding vulnerable areas from the devastating impact of floods is evident.

In response to the water supply needs of the Thar Coal region, the ECNEC also approved the “Makhi Farash Link Canal Project (Chotiari Phase-II)” presented by the Irrigation Department of the Sindh government. With an increased budget of Rs1,208 crore, the project aims to facilitate the transportation of 200 cusecs of canal water, supporting electricity generation and promoting agro-industrial growth. The initiative is expected to expedite socio-economic development in the Sanghar and Umerkot districts.

Recognizing the urgency of restoring flood-damaged infrastructure, the committee approved the “Kachhi Canal Project Restoration of Flood Damages 2022,” proposed by the Ministry of Water Resources. The allocated budget of Rs828 crore will be utilised by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to execute the project in the Punjab districts of Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur. The project aims to address water scarcity issues and protect critical infrastructure from future flood damage.

The approval of these flood protection projects underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing the nation’s disaster resilience and ensuring the safety of its citizens. The allocated funds will play a pivotal role in implementing comprehensive flood management strategies, constructing protective infrastructure, and fostering sustainable development in flood-prone areas.

Apart from these crucial decisions, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) met concurrently and made several noteworthy approvals. Notably, a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 20 crore was approved for the Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP). This grant will support employee-related expenses, ensuring the smooth functioning of the department.

Additionally, the ECC reviewed and approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Interior, granting a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 381.3 crore. Out of this amount, Rs. 298.937 crore will be allocated to the Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North), and Rs. 82.458 crore will be allocated to the Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South). These funds will cover ration bills for the security forces stationed in the region, strengthening their operational capabilities.

Furthermore, the ECC discussed and approved a summary presented by the Petroleum Division, focusing on policy guidelines for import on foreign supplier’s accounts through customs bonded storage facilities. These guidelines are expected to streamline the import process and improve the management of petroleum imports, ensuring stability in the energy sector.