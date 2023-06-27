Super tax declared legal by LHC, reduced to 4% on certain sectors

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has delivered a significant ruling, affirming the legality of the super tax imposed by the federal government last year. This decision comes after multiple petitions were filed against the tax’s enforcement.

On Tuesday, Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC pronounced the ruling, reducing the super tax rate from 10 percent to 4 percent for 16 sectors, including banking. The court’s decision provides clarity on the legal status of the super tax, offering relief to affected businesses. Over 350 petitioners challenged the super tax’s implementation in 2022.

The petitioners argued that the super tax, enforced under section 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance in the Finance Act 2022, should not be applied retrospectively to the year 2022. They requested the court to declare the imposition of the super tax null and void.

Representatives from the federal government and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) opposed the petitions. However, Justice Jawad Hassan upheld the legality of the super tax while acknowledging the reduction in the tax rate for specific sectors.

It is worth noting that the government recently announced the imposition of the super tax for the year 2023, similar to the previous year. The implications of this decision on businesses and individuals will become clearer as the implementation progresses.

The Lahore High Court’s ruling provides a legal framework for the super tax’s implementation and offers respite to affected sectors with the reduced rate. This decision holds significant implications for taxpayers and the overall economic landscape, requiring further analysis to assess its impact on affected entities.

The LHC’s decision brings clarity to the ongoing debate surrounding the super tax, confirming its legality and addressing concerns regarding its retrospective application. As businesses adjust to the revised super tax rate, its economic impact and implications for the financial well-being of affected entities will be closely monitored.