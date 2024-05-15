Sign inSubscribe
Citi Pharma Ltd. announces shift to solar energy to enhance sustainability

Company to save over Rs100m annually with solar transition

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Citi Pharma Limited, a prominent player in the pharmaceutical industry, has officially announced its transition to solar energy, marking a significant step in its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The announcement was made in a recent notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), where the company outlined its strategy to move away from traditional energy sources to solar power.

This strategic shift is not only aimed at reducing the company’s carbon footprint but also aligns with its core values of innovation, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. By adopting solar energy, Citi Pharma Limited expects to achieve substantial cost savings, with anticipated annual savings exceeding 100 million rupees.

The decision to transition to solar power reflects Citi Pharma Limited’s proactive approach to embracing cleaner and more sustainable energy alternatives. This move is expected to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and further invest in its core business activities, ultimately benefiting stakeholders and contributing positively to the environment.

Staff Report
Staff Report

