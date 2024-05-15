Sign inSubscribe
STZA, NRTC ink Rs12.5bn deal to enhance tech operations

The major tech agreement aims to transform Pakistan's technological landscape

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) have sealed a major agreement worth Rs 12.5 billion to reshape Pakistan’s technological landscape.

The agreement marks a key milestone in Pakistan’s push towards technological advancement. Covering an expansive 46.88 acres in Haripur, NRTC’s operational facility stands as a testament to cutting-edge tech infrastructure in the region.

Specializing in high-tech production, NRTC’s line-up includes information and communication technologies, biomedical advancements, agritech solutions, robotics, power innovations, and AI-driven Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Underpinning the project’s rapid progression is the strategic support of the SIFC, emphasizing STZA’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic strategy.

Formal approval from STZA positions NRTC’s facility as a catalyst for fostering innovation, driving export growth, substituting imports, and generating employment opportunities.

The signing ceremony at STZA’s Islamabad headquarters signifies a core alliance, poised to expedite the expansion of Pakistan’s burgeoning technology sector.

To fuel further growth, STZA has announced a decade-long grant initiative, inviting public and private institutions to invest in Pakistan’s knowledge ecosystem.

Previous article
Citi Pharma Ltd. announces shift to solar energy to enhance sustainability
INP
INP

