NEPRA notifies Rs1.46 per unit hike under FCA of July

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification of Rs 1.46 per unit hike in the power tariff hike on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of July, 2023.

According to NEPRA’s notification, Rs 1.4630 per kilowatt hour (kWh) power tariff hike shall be applicable to all consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers, and consumers of K-Electric. The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumer’s bills on the basis of units billed to the consumer in the month of July 2023. DISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of July 2023 in the billing month of September 2023, said NEPRA notification.

While effecting the Fuel Charges Adjustment, the concerned DISCO shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order, NEPRA notification added.

Pursuant to Section 31(7) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 as amended through Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Act 2011, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority makes and notifies the adjustments on account of variations in fuel charges in the approved tariff of DISCOs

It should be noted that the people in the country are already protesting against the heavy electricity bills, and in many cities, citizens have burned the bills in protest and refused to pay them.

Meanwhile, NEPRA, while taking serious notice of over-billing by DISCOs, summoned the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of DISCOs on September 12.

According to a statement issued by the NEPRA, a large number of applications were submitted by electricity consumers with the NEPRA headquarters regarding incorrect meter readings.

Most of these complaints are about not having a clear picture of the meter reading and recording the wrong date of the meter reading.

Taking cognizance of the complaints of electricity consumers, NEPRA has summoned the CEOs of DISCOs on September 12.