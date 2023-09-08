Gas tariff to be increased on IMF demand

ISLAMABAD: After the approval of relief to electricity consumption, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanded Pakistani government a significant 45-50 percent rise in gas prices.

According to the details, the IMF demanded an increase in gas tariff from 45 to 50 percent in the account of ‘Fuel Adjustment Charges’ from July 01 while emphasizing a crackdown on electricity and gas theft to improve recovery.

It is pertinent to mention here that any alteration in gas tariffs is subject to the approval of the federal cabinet.