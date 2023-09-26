Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

PKR further strengthens against USD, interbank rate stands at 289.7 

Analysts attribute this surge in the rupee's value primarily to administrative measures taken by the government

By News Desk

In the interbank market on Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee exhibited a notable trend of strengthening against the US dollar, with its exchange rate dipping to below Rs290.

According to details, at mid-day, the rupee was trading at 289.73 against the US dollar, representing an increase of Rs1.13. Whereas, in the open market, the dollar was trading for Rs292, compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs293.

This appreciation of the rupee follows a trend that started when the interim government cracked down on illegal dollar trading earlier in the month. The rupee had also appreciated by 0.31 percent on the previous day, settling at 290.86.

Analysts attribute this surge in the rupee’s value primarily to administrative measures taken by the government. These measures seem to be addressing speculative elements that were contributing to the rupee depreciation.

Analysts suggest that if the current trend continues and the Afghan border remains closed, the rupee is likely to appreciate further in the future.

The rupee has made a significant recovery, rising nearly 6 percent since reaching a record low of 307.1 against the US dollar in the interbank market on September 5.

Internationally, the US dollar has been strong, standing at 10-month highs against a basket of major currencies. This strength is supported by US bond yields reaching 16-year peaks.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
China reluctant to include several projects in CPEC expansion plan
Next article
Cisco’s $28bn Splunk deal may ignite software deal frenzy
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Top News Updates

SIUT expresses interest to acquire Regent Plaza

The owner of Regent Plaza, a five-star hotel in Karachi, has informed investors that the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Trust, a...

SECP puts a leash on nano-lending apps

Gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 2900bn 

High energy prices burn steel industry

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.