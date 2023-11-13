Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistani digital freight forwarding startup Voyage Freight secures $1mn in pre-seed funding

The company envisions becoming a key player in the logistics sector within the MENA Region, beginning with a strong foundation in Pakistan

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistani digital freight forwarding startup, Voyage Freight, announced on Monday that it has successfully secured over $1 million in pre-seed funding, led by Indus Valley Capital.

The funding aims to support Voyage’s vision of transforming the international shipping sector in Pakistan and expanding its operations in the MENA region.

Voyage Freight offers exporters an end-to-end global shipping solution utilising modern technology. The company emphasized that this funding is a significant milestone in its journey to simplify the logistics industry for Pakistani exporters. The focus is on creating a streamlined and enhanced export logistics process through an innovative, technology-driven platform.

The company, co-founded by Omar Mukhtar, an alumnus of University College London and the London School of Economics, envisions becoming a key player in the logistics sector within the MENA Region, beginning with a strong foundation in Pakistan.

The funds obtained are expected to catalyze Voyage’s mission to provide a transparent, efficient, and cost-effective shipping experience for the growing trade market in Pakistan.

Indus Valley Capital founder Aatif Awan expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “Voyage’s vision of simplifying global freight for anyone in Pakistan, especially new and smaller exporters, really resonated with us.”

Voyage Freight aims to address challenges in the traditional freight forwarding processes in Pakistan, including issues like lack of transparency and complex customs procedures. The company’s approach involves consolidating all shipping operations onto a single dashboard, providing clients with real-time visibility and control over their cargo.

According to Omar Mukhtar, the company’s co-founder, the current global economy underscores the importance of efficient exporting for the growth and competitiveness of industry. He stated, “Our aim is to democratize access to global markets for exporters.”

The funding secured by Voyage Freight is expected to play a pivotal role in realizing the company’s objectives and contributing to the transformation of the international shipping sector in Pakistan and the broader MENA region.

Previous article
PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 Index surpasses 56,000 points level
Next article
HBL inaugurated islamic prestige lounge in GPO Haider Chowk, Rawalpindi
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SIFC proposes centralised authority for economic zones to enhance investment

A working paper outlining the SIFC group's recommendations will be presented to the Facilitation Council executive committee in an upcoming session

Profit E-Magazine Issue 276

Why can’t the government sell one of its most sellable assets?

UBank’s strategy makes a sharp U-turn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.