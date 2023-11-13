Pakistani digital freight forwarding startup Voyage Freight secures $1mn in pre-seed funding

Pakistani digital freight forwarding startup, Voyage Freight, announced on Monday that it has successfully secured over $1 million in pre-seed funding, led by Indus Valley Capital.

The funding aims to support Voyage’s vision of transforming the international shipping sector in Pakistan and expanding its operations in the MENA region.

Voyage Freight offers exporters an end-to-end global shipping solution utilising modern technology. The company emphasized that this funding is a significant milestone in its journey to simplify the logistics industry for Pakistani exporters. The focus is on creating a streamlined and enhanced export logistics process through an innovative, technology-driven platform.

The company, co-founded by Omar Mukhtar, an alumnus of University College London and the London School of Economics, envisions becoming a key player in the logistics sector within the MENA Region, beginning with a strong foundation in Pakistan.

The funds obtained are expected to catalyze Voyage’s mission to provide a transparent, efficient, and cost-effective shipping experience for the growing trade market in Pakistan.

Indus Valley Capital founder Aatif Awan expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “Voyage’s vision of simplifying global freight for anyone in Pakistan, especially new and smaller exporters, really resonated with us.”

Voyage Freight aims to address challenges in the traditional freight forwarding processes in Pakistan, including issues like lack of transparency and complex customs procedures. The company’s approach involves consolidating all shipping operations onto a single dashboard, providing clients with real-time visibility and control over their cargo.

According to Omar Mukhtar, the company’s co-founder, the current global economy underscores the importance of efficient exporting for the growth and competitiveness of industry. He stated, “Our aim is to democratize access to global markets for exporters.”

The funding secured by Voyage Freight is expected to play a pivotal role in realizing the company’s objectives and contributing to the transformation of the international shipping sector in Pakistan and the broader MENA region.