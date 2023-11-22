PSX hits new record high as KSE-100 crosses 58,000 mark

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish run on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 58,000 level for the first time in history.
At 12:15 pm, the KSE-100 index climbed by 664 points or 1.16%, reaching 58,083.41. Later, at 2:25 pm, it surged to 58,349.56, showing a notable increase of 977.98 points or 1.70%. As the trading session concluded, the index settled at 58,198.76 points or 1.44% (+827.18 points) higher compared to the previous session.
The rally was fueled by improved market sentiments, as the country’s economic indicators showed positive signs of recovery.
The interim government successfully completed the first review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff-level agreement, which would unlock $700 million in funding.
Analysts expect that this would also attract further inflows from other multilateral and bilateral partners.
The buying spree was witnessed across the board, with the index-heavy sectors such as automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.
The top performers were Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), which increased by 5.02%, UNITY, which increased by 3.21%, and Fauji Foods Limited (FFL), which increased by 2.85%.
In the wider market scenario, the All-Share index is presently trading at 38,935.17, reflecting a net gain of 426.01 points.
Notably, the KSE-100 has experienced a remarkable increase of 16,404 points or 39.57% throughout the fiscal year. The ongoing calendar year has also seen a cumulative surge of 17,436 points, equivalent to an impressive 43.14% in the KSE-100.
ARE YOU A VICTIM OF CRYPTO SCAMS AND WANT TO GET BACK YOUR STOLEN CRYPTOS!!
Am here to testify the handwork of A Great Verified Hacker ( Mr Morris Gray )Who helped me recover back my lost funds from the hands of scammers who Ripped me off my money and made me helpless, I could not afford to pay my bills after the whole incident, But a friend of mine helped me out by given me the contact info of trusted Recovery Expert, his email: Morris gray 830 @ gmail . com contact him or chat him up on (+1- /607-69 )8-0239 ) and he will help you recover your lost funds If you have been a victim of any binary/ cryptocurrency or online scam, Mobile spy, Mobile Hack contact this Trusted and Verified hacker, He is highly recommendable and was efficient in getting my lost funds back, 11btc of my lost funds was refunded back with his help, He is the Best in Hacking jobs, contact him ( MORRIS GRAY 830 AT) GMAIL (DOT) COM…..!!!
Modern technology and legal procedures are combined by Craker cyberdude Recovery to improve the likelihood of a successful recovery. Their toolkit, which includes everything from blockchain research to data recovery, is made to handle even the most complicated situations. They update their tools often and adjust to the changing Bitcoin recovery scene with an unshakable commitment to keeping ahead of the curve. Sarah found herself in a nightmare scenario when the exchange she trusted was hacked, and her Bitcoin was stolen. Devastated, she reached out to Craker(at)cyberdude.com who swiftly launched an investigation into the matter. Their relentless pursuit of the hackers and their recovery expertise enabled Sarah to reclaim her stolen funds, turning a harrowing experience into a triumphant comeback. Craker cyberdude Recovery excels in efficient recovery services, saving you both time and potential financial losses. Their team of skilled professionals knows how to optimize the process, ensuring that you can get your Bitcoin back as quickly as possible. With their expertise, you can avoid the frustration of trying to recover your lost funds on your own and focus on what really matters. In the unpredictable world of cryptocurrencies, where fortune can be made or lost in an instant, having a reliable partner like crake cyberdude Recovery can be a game-changer. Their expert guidance, time and cost efficiency, and unwavering commitment to security and confidentiality make them the go-to choice for recovering lost Bitcoin. Remember, prevention is crucial, so implementing secure practices and following our tips can help minimize the risk. But in case you find yourself in a Bitcoin bind, trust the professionals at Craker cyberdude Recovery to bring your hard-earned currency back into your digital wallet. WhatsApp Number:+1 (931) 241-9477
Thank you.
I am thrilled to share my experience with others and hope that they will read and share it as well. When you hear the word cryptocurrency these days, what comes to mind? For me, it’s S C A M. I learned the hard way, but at least I learned and will never fall victim to such a scam again in my life. I work as a secretary at a law firm here in New York, and I had never made a bad financial decision until recently when I came across a fake stock trading website. I have always had interest in the stock market for quite some time, but I never had the opportunity to fully explore it myself, although I have some knowledge about how it works. In the stock market, you can trade various stocks and earn profits from each trade. Unfortunately, not everyone can be successful in this field, To succeed, you need guidance or you can invest with a company and let their experts handle the trades and earn profits on your behalf, which I did . So, I did some research and found an online company that claimed to primarily trade stocks and cryptocurrencies. I had a call with one of their experts who explained everything to me, and we continued our conversations on WhatsApp, where he introduced me to a few applications that would be used for trading. He asked me to wire a total of $612,000 into my crypto com wallet and send it to a wallet he claimed was the trading wallet. Weeks went by, and I could see my profits fluctuate, but he assured me there was no need to panic. However, when I wanted to make withdrawals, he told me that the market had crashed and I could only withdraw $22,200 out of the $612,000. He said they had reinvested the funds into a more profitable market. Seeing this, I knew this wasn’t a fight I could win by myself ,I had to find an alternative solution to retrieve my money because it all seemed like a scam to me at that point, which it turned out to be. K N I G H T H O O D B O T R E C O V E R Y C O R P, a reputable/reliable recovery company that my legal advisor introduced me to after I tried filling a case against the S C A M company , he made it known to me that the details about the company was just a clone and filling a case against them would yield no results .Well, K N I G H T H O O D B O T R E C O V E R Y C O R P did an excellent job, as expected.The whole $612,000K was recovered .
PSA: It is crucial to be cautious about who you trust with your funds out there. If you find yourself in a similar situation and need to recover your digital assets, I highly recommend contacting the recovery team via email at “K N I G H T H O O D B O T @ G M A I L dot COM ” or Telegram at “K N I G H T H O O D B O T 9 .
This is such awesome content i got to read after lot of time. Its so interesting as well as informative. I am sure everyone who read it got a lot to learn from it.
James Miller Recovery harnesses the power of advanced technology to aid in their mission to recover lost Bitcoin. From password cracking software to data recovery tools, their arsenal is equipped with the latest inventions in the tech world. With these tools at their disposal, they can perform digital feats that would make Harry Potter jealous. James Miller Recovery doesn’t shy away from seeking reinforcements when battling the forces that hold your Bitcoin hostage. They harness the collective power of digital experts to increase the chances of a successful recovery. It’s like assembling a team of Avengers for the digital realm, working together to bring justice to the world of cryptocurrency. In their quest to stay ahead of the game, contact James Miller Recovery via Website:: www:jamesmillerrecovery.solutions. Now to embraces artificial intelligence and machine learning. These technological marvels enable them to sift through massive amounts of data rapidly and identify patterns that might lead to the recovery of lost Bitcoin. It’s like having a team of digital bloodhounds trained specifically to sniff out your missing crypto assets. I was a victim of a cunning phishing attack that tricked me into revealing my private key. As my Bitcoin balance dwindled before my eyes, I turned to a trusted Bitcoin recovery service to undo the damage and that trusted team is James Miller Recovery. To prevent your Bitcoin from becoming a digital casualty, follow some simple best practices. Keep your private keys offline and secure them with multiple layers of protection. Contact James Miller Recovery via: jamesmillerrecovery(@)mail.com
whatsApp number +4(412) -3380 -0794
Website:: www:jamesmillerrecovery.solutions.
thanks
Excellent article. The writing style which you have used in this article is very good and it made the article of better quality.
Contact ([email protected]) for any recovery job he is the best among all.
Instagram is now a breeding ground for scammers on the search for unsuspecting users who they will sell their game to and flaunting their huge profits from cryptocurrency I thought I’d struck a gold mine. I ended up messaging this broker and she went on this long spiel about bitcoin mining and how it’s really profitable, I really gave it a long thought plus the strategy they used produced eye watering returns of 50 per cent per month. I was initially sceptical so a few month later I decided to invest and sent them $50 as a test, a month later I was sent back $50 along with another $30 of my profit. Shocked in disbelief I sent hundreds of dollars, then thousands it didn’t take long until I started telling friends and family who even sent more money. One of my best mates sold his car for $10,000 and put all that money in,and it disappeared. All up, i and my friends lost over $200,000 to this scam, it caused me immense stress and embarrassment plus some of my friends decided not to talk to me anymore.It was like my integrity just vanished all of a sudden,because I’d convinced my friends,I’d shown them my profits and I was actively promoting it, almost like a salesman for her.I tried to go to the police and they basically said we’ve only lost 200,000 they know people who have lost millions, this shattered every hope I had to recovering my money or tracing these criminals. VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM, a lot of you on here who are reading this article might find yourself in the same position I was in few months ago “VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM” did an amazing job recovering my funds and that of my friends.I’ll leave their contact information below.
* Email: valorhaq @ g mail dot com
* Telegram channel: Valorhaq_HQ
I found VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM with the help of our new intern who referred me to give hackers a try, I’m really glad I listened. With the support of VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM and my Asset recovered I was able to return to investing but only in Stocks now, I stayed away from cryptocurrencies after the scam experience as I almost had PTSD.Many times we can’t avoid the negative patterns financially but if it’s a wrong investment at the hands of scammers “VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM “ got you covered…
Smh..It is truly unfathomable how individuals who deceive others out of their hard-earned money can sleep peacefully at night. My personal encounter with these scammers was not only outrageous but also had a severe negative impact on my mental health. However, I am grateful that I came across VIRTUAL HACKNET RECOVERY FIRM after the incident occurred.
Let me share my story. I stumbled upon an advertisement on Facebook where these scammers claimed to be part of Elon Musk’s team. They were promoting an ongoing giveaway by Elon to his fans. Intrigued, I messaged the creator of the advertisement and was directed to the team manager, who explained everything to me and provided instructions on how to participate in the giveaway. To be eligible, I had to purchase a spot, which cost me a staggering $32,000.
I was added to a private group where Mr. Jacobs was the admin, and there were three other individuals, including myself, making a total of five.
To proceed further, they sent a contract to my email, stating that I needed to fund $250,000 to a wallet they set up themselves and sent me login details . Once I made the payment, they would have access to my wallet information, which supposedly would be used for the giveaway. Although it seemed a bit suspicious, I still went ahead with the deposit because I had actually spoken to Elon himself over video call, and I believed the GIVEAWAY to be genuine when his personal assistant sent me the email.After transferring the $250,000, I was then asked to make another wire transfer of $180,000 to the same Metamask wallet they set up,Witnessing all these shady activities, I knew I had to seek help from VIRTUAL HACKNET RECOVERY FIRM who saved me from the shackles of those people. These scammers were too good at what they did but the RECOVERY TEAM had the ability to recover the funds For any withdrawal difficulties, you know who to contact “ VIRTUALHACKNET @ GMAIL . COM . Telegram ID : Virtualhacknet
Getting Back Lost, Hacked or Stolen Crypto: iBolt Cyber Hacker At Your Service
Operating within ethical and legal boundaries is crucial when dealing with Bitcoin recovery. iBolt Cyber Hacker strictly adheres to ethical guidelines, ensuring all activities are authorized and conducted lawfully. Clients can rely on their professional integrity, transparency, and commitment to complying with legal frameworks throughout the recovery process.
KNIGHT HOODBOT RECOVERY CORP ” HOME FOR SAFE ASSET RECOVERY
The internet is becoming increasingly frightening with each passing day. It seems that nothing can be trusted online anymore. I had a distressing experience while embarking on a condominium investment project. I had been exploring property investment opportunities in the Middle East, and after considering various offers from real estate companies, I decided to go with “Damac Prive.” I communicated with one of their sales representatives through what I believed to be their official email. However, it turned out to be a cloned email.
The sales representative shared several documents with me via email, and after reviewing them, I made the decision to sign the contract with Damac Prive. I invested a total of 9 million Dirham, which was approximately $1.8 million at the time. The entire transaction was conducted using Bitcoin, as they indicated on the contract to be the mode of payment upon signing the contract . It’s important to note that I discovered this offer through an online real estate agent I came across during my research.It wasn’t until I arrived in Dubai to see the property I had paid for that I realized I had fallen victim to a scam. After scheduling an appointment with the genuine individuals involved, including the CEO, Hussein Al Sajwani, I learned that I had been dealing with fake representatives from the CEO down to the sales agent. Thankfully, the real Hussein Al Sajwani introduced me to a private hacker called “Knight Hood Bot Recovery Corp.” He had previously worked with them to recover assets for clients who had lost their funds in a similar manner. Their success rate in recovering assets was an impressive 99.9 percent.
I contacted Knight Hood Bot Recovery Corp through Telegram (K N I G H T H OO D B O T 9 ) and provided them with all the details regarding the transaction. They made use of this information to recover a significant portion of my assets, although not all of them could be retrieved due to some of the funds having already been used by the fraudsters.
I urge you to exercise caution and be wary of whom you trust online these days. If you have unfortunately fallen victim to similar circumstances, I recommend seeking help from K N I G H T H O O D B O T @ G M A I L dot COM. Remember, it is never too late to speak up and take action.
{K N I G H T H O O D B O T RECOVERY CORPORATION.. After establishing trust, a contact on Telegram persuaded me to engage in Bitcoin trading on the website HSBTRADE. They provided specific times for buying and selling, and I started with small investments that yielded profits. However, I was encouraged to add more funds in order to maximize my rewards. The trading involved 4 or 5 options, and it continued for two weeks. I noticed that my contact was also making trades on my behalf, but at a higher rate, which made it appear legitimate. At one point, I attempted to withdraw funds to my bank account, and the process went smoothly. However, when I invested in larger trades worth $88,000 and my trades were due for withdrawal, the transfer was blocked. Customer service informed me that I needed to pay taxes on my profits before making any withdrawals. I tried to use my account balance within HSBTRADE to pay the tax, but I was instructed to send funds from another account to a provided address. When I questioned my contact about this, they assured me it was normal and urged me to pay the tax. However, I felt that I had gone too far and did not want to risk investing more money. I am uncertain if my funds will be released even if I pay the tax to HSBTRADE, but I do not believe they will. Recently, I discovered a trustworthy source for retrieving my funds that were stuck on their website. I immediately sought assistance from K N I G H T H O O D B O T R E C O V E R Y C O R P, who carefully examined all the details I provided about the scam company and successfully recovered my funds effortlessly. I am certain that the previous company was a scam, and even before reaching out to K N I G H T H OO D B O T CORP, I had confidence that they would retrieve my funds since I contacted them just a week after noticing the withdrawal issues. For those who may be wondering if their lost funds can be recovered, I can assure you that it is possible with K N I G H T H O O D B O T R E C O V E R Y C O R P. I am a witness to their success in asset recovery, and I encourage you to seek their support today via their email: K N I G H T H O O D B O T at GMAIL Dot COM or Telegram ID: K ni gh th oo db ot9.
Transparency is the key in business and human dealings, while looking for help after losing my funds to an unregulated trading platform, I came across numerous testimonials about Wizesafetyrecovery. I sent him a direct message to his email at: Wizesafetyrecovery @ Gmail com to which he replied and requested some information which I also provided. All I had to do was to settle the bills for tools on the job and gave him the necessary information and he did the rest. Software Specialist is very professional and very discreet in carrying out his jobs. He has the best customer service and satisfaction at heart. I will always be grateful to him because I was able to recover all of my lost funds within a short period of time, he assisted me in recovering 263,800 pounds in bitcoins that I had lost to these online scammers.
Look your loss directly in the face, take ownership of your decision and take control of your life . While your are completely responsible for your loss you also have the power to improve your situation just like I did and it’s no other way but a team of hackers “VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM”, being honest about your financial situation is the only way to move forward. My case is a binary investment scam and loosing as much as I did , recovering it all was indeed a long stretch gladly a quality team efficient in asset recovery took over the whole situation and served those savage criminals a taste of their own medicine.it really took me a long time to get it together and stumbling on to “VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM” did the whole trick, before them it was promises of high profit trades & returns that lured me into loosing millions. Loosing over 10 BTC destroyed my entire belief in humanity and how heartless we can be to one another and making away with one’s source of livelihood, the emotional trauma and suffering I went through finding out I have been swindled, it’s enough to drive us all into depression or worse. I was able to contact VALOR HACK through these links:
* Email: valorhaq @ gmail dot com
* Telegram: Valorhaq_HQ
Put an End to all the suffering, Recover what you lost with confidence at VALOR HACK RECOVERY FIRM.
K NI G H T HO OD B O T RECOVERY CORP
My experience in the cryptocurrency community did not go as planned due to my association with the wrong company and individuals during the early stages of my investments. However, I was fortunate enough to be rescued from the predicament I found myself in by K N I G H T H O O D B O T RECOVERY CORP. These professionals were incredibly helpful throughout the entire process, providing me with regular updates as we progressed with the recovery plan.The loss occurred in mid-September after I was contacted on Facebook by someone I believed to be a trusted friend, who seemed to have my best interests at heart, just as I did with anyone I encountered online. Unfortunately, I naively assumed that everyone shared the same intentions as me. I trusted the trading company he introduced me to, believing it to be legitimate and licensed. However, everything about them turned out to be false. I lost a total of $163,000 to this fraudulent company, who deceived me into thinking I had a balance of $412,000. This was all a ruse to manipulate their customers into paying various fees and charges. I only discovered the truth when K N I G H T H O O D B O T CORP informed me that they could only recover my initial investment because the profits displayed on the company’s website were not real.K N I G H T H O O D B OT CORP demonstrated their competence and organisation throughout the recovery process, ultimately tracing and retrieving all the funds I had lost to the fraudulent company. I am delighted with the outcome, as it exceeded my expectations. I highly recommend reaching out to them via email at “K N I G H T H O O D B O T AT G M A I L DOT COM” to have your own case resolved, just as they did with mine last week. They also appear to be responsive on Telegram at “@KN IG HT HO OD BO T9”
Fighting everyday of our lives to make a living , I understood the hard way that these loss don’t determine our value as a person . It doesn’t even determine who we are as investors or the newbies who turned to cryptocurrency investment as the latest scheme in the area but got duped . For us farmers they exploited our ignorance and lack of internet knowledge, we had to invest in top agricultural company with promise of high profits at the end of every week and when the news of this new government scheme started spreading like wild fire . Everyone wanted in , didn’t take long for it to turn into an affinity fraud , we wanted it in too just like everyone else . They convinced every one of their legitimacy after they post up fake values on your portfolio and completed withdrawals at the early stage, you’d believe it’s real and that you have a growing investment. I pumped in as much as $200K before the whole thing collapsed, it started with a few declined withdrawals request amongst other farmers who raised awareness and stirred the suspicions pool, immediately after that more people wanted their money back but couldn’t . They had everyone at their mercy and this is because they took advantage of the trust amongst friends and family members to get everyone on board plus rooting for them. At the time,everyone’s capital was tied and help wasn’t forthcoming or a way out, the investment site ceased to be accessible and panic struck amongst everyone, I had to think fast. I have never worked with hacker but my experience with “VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM” changed my perspective about hackers and what they stand for, this professional team of hackers recovered a total of $200K from the scammers portal and sent it back to me. I believe you are also searching for a solution for a similar situation VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM recovered all I lost smoothly and whomever I introduced VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM Always came back thanking me. I got to know about VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM through an old friend of mine who is a Doctor in the U.S, we use to be best buddies back in high school, his referral saved a community and me most especially. I’m doing the same for the world Contact VALOR HACK RECOVERY TEAM Now!
Email: Valorhaq @ gmail com
Telegram channel: Valorhaq_HQ
RECOVER YOUR LOST/STOLEN DIGITAL ASSETS I was unfortunately deceived by a crypto mining scam that nearly caused me financial ruin. Thankfully, I discovered the services of K N I G H T H O O D B O T RECOVERY CORP before the situation worsened. The scammers operated a group where they provided updates on trading and trading signals. However, to gain access to this premium group, one had to subscribe with a payment of “1000 Euros.” Inside the group, the admin would post information about tokens that would soon be listed on Binance exchange and other top exchanges. They claimed that buying these tokens before the listing and selling them later would result in substantial profits. As a first timer in the world of crypto, I reached out to the group admin for guidance. They instructed me to transfer Ethereum to a cold wallet and purchase the tokens through UNISWAP. Following their instructions, I bought a total of 32 Ethereum, equivalent to $65,328, worth of the token. However, when I attempted to sell the tokens or withdraw my funds back to USD, I encountered difficulties. Realising that the situation was beyond my capabilities, I sought the assistance of the Recovery Experts. We communicated further on Telegram with the username K N IG H T H OO D B O T 9 and continued via email at “K N IG H T H O O D B O T AT G MAIL DOT COM ,I shared the contract and other relevant information I had about the scam tokens. At present, the token’s value continues to rise, but I suspect that the team behind it is artificially inflating the market value to entice people to invest without receiving the promised returns. I strongly recommend reaching out to this Recovery team as soon as possible to address your situation.