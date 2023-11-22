Assets worth Rs15.5bn from seven SOEs transferred to Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund

The federal government has transferred shares and assets of seven profit-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund (PSWF), totaling Rs15.5 billion in value.

The government’s ownership in these SOEs now rests with the Fund, including shares/assets from Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (Rs3.657 billion), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (Rs1.952 billion), National Bank of Pakistan (Rs1.608 billion), Government Power Holding Limited (Rs2.088 billion), PDF Limited (Rs6 billion), Mari Petroleum (Rs24.532 million), and Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Limited (Rs416.634 million).

The establishment of the sovereign wealth fund aims to contribute to sustainable economic development by managing the fund and assets following international standards.

The government asserts that it is facilitating serious investor initiatives through PSWF, with plans for sub-funds in the agriculture and mineral sectors, followed by the establishment of an IT fund.

This move is seen as an effort to diversify and broaden Pakistan’s economy, attract investment for developmental projects, and create investment models that promote economic growth and infrastructure development.

The major objectives of the fund include increasing savings and ensuring all major decisions, including investment mandates, receive approval from the Supervisory Council headed by the Prime Minister, as mandated by law.