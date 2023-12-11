Advances to Deposit Ratio (ADR) records decline in November 2023

The Advances to Deposit Ratio (ADR) stood at 44.64%, reflecting a monthly decrease of 43 basis points and a yearly decline of 415 basis points in November 2023.

This ratio is based on total deposits, which surged by 17.88% year-on-year to reach Rs.26.79 trillion, compared to Rs.22.73 trillion in November 2022, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). On a month-on-month basis, there was a 1.52% increase in deposits, rising from Rs.26.39 trillion in October 2023.

Additionally, total advances extended by scheduled banks increased by 7.86% to Rs.11.96 trillion compared to the previous year’s Rs.11.09 trillion. Monthly advances grew by 0.56%, reaching Rs.11.96 trillion in November 2023 from Rs.11.89 trillion in October 2023.

Meanwhile, the Investment to Deposit Ratio (IDR) saw an upward trend, rising by 374 basis points to 91.75% compared to October 2023 and showing a substantial increase of 1044 basis points from the previous year, with total investments standing at Rs.24.58 trillion.