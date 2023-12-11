Sign inSubscribe
HBL recognized as leading remittance mobilizing Bank of Pakistan

By Press Release

Khaqan Mohammed Khan, Global Head FI & GRB – HBL (standing 4th from left), received the award on behalf of the Bank during the 3rd Pakistan Remittance Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Senior members of the Bank were also present on this occasion.
Pakistan, Karachi – 11 December 2023: HBL has been recognized by the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) as the “Leading Remittance Mobilizing Bank of Pakistan”. The Bank was recognized for its exceptional contribution to channeling over $2 billion (FY2023) in remittances to Pakistan. The award was presented at the 3rd Pakistan Remittance Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, held under the patronage of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan Remittance Summit brings together leaders and innovators at the forefront of remittance biggest companies from Pakistan. The event is an exploration of the infinite possibilities of the future of Pakistan with innovators, creative minds, and progressive thinkers of the financial industry.

Speaking on the recognition Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL said, “We understand the importance of remittances in supporting the Pakistani economy. We are committed to providing fast, secure, and affordable remittance services that make it easy for overseas Pakistanis to send money back home. With our extensive network of branches and partnerships, our innovative digital platforms, and our unwavering dedication to customer service, we’re proud to be the trusted partner for Pakistanis around the world.”

SBP announces auction calendar to raise Rs3.646 trillion through MTBs, Rs2.25 trillion through PIBs, and Rs110 billion through GoP Ijara Sukuk VRR and FRR.

