Torkham border closure enters fourth day, disrupting bilateral trade activities

The Torkham border, a vital trade route, has been closed for four days, disrupting trading activities and causing concern among local traders. The closure has particularly affected perishable goods, with some transporters opting to return to Peshawar to prevent their cargo from spoiling.

A delegation comprising local traders and members of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker chief minister, retired Justice Arshad Hussain.

They discussed the economic impact of the visa policy and the risk of losing the Afghan market for Pakistani exports. The delegation proposed a two-month deferment of the new policy to allow Afghan transporters to obtain necessary travel documents.

However, the caretaker chief minister of KP expressed his inability to alter the visa policy, noting that it falls under federal jurisdiction. He did promise to convey the concerns to the federal government.

Meanwhile, senior customs and security officials also held a meeting to discuss the situation. Customs officials reiterated the global norm of requiring legal travel documents, stating that Pakistan and Afghanistan are no exception.

They also noted that Afghan authorities had been informed about the visa policy but had not taken steps to comply with international border crossing regulations.

The situation remains tense, with the potential permanent closure of these key border crossings looming, which could have far-reaching effects on bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.