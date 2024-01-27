The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a substantial 41% increase in gas prices, awaiting government approval for implementation next month. This follows a staggering 400% rise in the past year, sparking widespread concerns and debates.
The recent tariff restructuring, effective since November, classifies domestic consumers into two groups: non-protected and protected. Non-protected consumers, with an average consumption of 91 cubic meters or more from November to February, are expected to bear the brunt of the proposed 41% price hike. Those using less than 90 cubic meters fall under the protected category.
This categorization is set to impact households differently, raising concerns about the economic strain on non-protected consumers. As the nation awaits government approval, the potential gas price surge adds to ongoing economic discussions, prompting debates on its repercussions for the general population.
is 41 their lucky number? why not boost it to 100 percent?