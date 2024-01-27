Sign inSubscribe
Industry

OGRA proposes 41% surge in gas prices, govt approval pending

Economic fallout feared as OGRA seeks approval for 41% gas price hike

By News Desk

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a substantial 41% increase in gas prices, awaiting government approval for implementation next month. This follows a staggering 400% rise in the past year, sparking widespread concerns and debates.

The recent tariff restructuring, effective since November, classifies domestic consumers into two groups: non-protected and protected. Non-protected consumers, with an average consumption of 91 cubic meters or more from November to February, are expected to bear the brunt of the proposed 41% price hike. Those using less than 90 cubic meters fall under the protected category.

This categorization is set to impact households differently, raising concerns about the economic strain on non-protected consumers. As the nation awaits government approval, the potential gas price surge adds to ongoing economic discussions, prompting debates on its repercussions for the general population.

Previous article
Pakistan’s IT services exports reach $1.15bn, marking 5.89% growth in FY 2023-24 first five months
Next article
Caretaker Finance Minister urges doubling Tax-to-GDP ratio for development goals
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.