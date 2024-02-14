Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Coalition govt may face challenges in securing consensus for necessary reforms: Moody’s 

Investors see breakthrough in political impasse can still lead to an unstable administration, reports Bloomberg

By Monitoring Desk

Moody’s Investors Service has said that a coalition government in Pakistan may not be very united and politically strong, and it will face challenges in securing consensus to pursue difficult, but necessary reforms, Bloomberg reported this on Wednesday.

According to some investors, the breakthrough in the political impasse could still lead to an unstable administration. 

The nomination of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan’s new leader on Tuesday, following support from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ended a deadlock arising from the split mandate in the February 8 elections. 

Shehbaz Sharif, who previously served as prime minister from 2022 until last year, played a crucial role in securing the nation’s $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, which is scheduled to conclude in April.

Pakistan’s stocks surged on Wednesday, breaking a four-day downward trend, while both dollar bonds and the rupee remained stable amid prospects of a new government.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index soared by as much as 2%, marking its best performance since January 1. However, the country’s dollar bonds experienced a slight dip, with notes maturing in 2031 declining by 0.3 cents to 65.7 cents on the dollar.

Amjad Waheed, CEO of NBP Fund Management in Karachi, expressed optimism, stating, “The initial anxiety will end when the new government comes to power. The stock market will change direction as the government is formed and it will gradually start to rise.” Pakistan’s markets had faced pressure in the wake of inconclusive polls, as investors awaited the announcement of economic policies to address the nation’s financial crisis and potential plans for another bailout.

The new government’s primary challenge will be negotiating a new loan program with the IMF, given Pakistan’s $25 billion external debt obligations in the upcoming fiscal year, which is approximately three times its foreign-exchange reserves.

Memoona Tanveer, head of corporate and high net worth individuals at Dawood Equities Ltd., noted, “It is clear that another coalition government is in formation, leading to stability. Rupee and dollar bonds should remain steady as the current account deficit is improving, and improvement in reserves has quashed all speculations of default.”

Bilal Khan, head of institutional equity sales at Arif Habib, cautioned that the stock market’s recent declines have created uncertainty, requiring significant positive catalysts to overcome. He remarked, “The declines at the stock market this week have created an overhang, which will need some very positive triggers to overcome.”

Previous article
ECC approves key financial measures including Rs6bn grant for urea import
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Governance

ECC greenlights wheat import for flour export

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) convened on Tuesday and sanctioned the import of wheat with the intention of exporting flour. The Ministry of Commerce...

Massive oil price hike expected in diesel (HSD) price for second half of February

PTCL’s loss widens to Rs14.15bn in 2023 amid rising expenses

Federal govt releases Rs508bn for development projects

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.