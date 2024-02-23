SBP injects Rs776bn into market through OMOs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted two types of Open Market Operations (OMOs) on Wednesday, injecting a total of Rs776 billion into the market to ease liquidity conditions.

The central bank offered Rs564.65 billion through reverse repo OMOs, of which Rs481.5 billion were accepted at rates ranging from 22.09% to 22.15%.

The reverse repo OMOs were for 7-day and 28-day tenors.

The SBP also offered Rs333.5 billion through Shariah-compliant Modarabah-based OMOs, of which Rs294.5 billion were accepted at rates ranging from 22.07% to 22.11%.

The Shariah-compliant OMOs were also for 7-day and 28-day tenors.