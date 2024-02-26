Sign inSubscribe
Industry

WAPDA retains ‘CCC’ rating from Fitch, reflecting strong govt backing

Fitch highlights the continuous support from multilateral agencies and the government's motivation to prevent any defaults by WAPDA

By Monitoring Desk

In a recent assessment, Fitch Ratings has sustained the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘CCC’. This rating reflects the challenges and volatility associated with such a level, leading to the absence of a specific outlook assignment for WAPDA by Fitch.

Key highlights from Fitch’s evaluation include:

  • Government Support: WAPDA is deemed ‘Virtually Certain’ to receive extraordinary support from the Pakistani government if necessary, reflecting a strong safety net provided by the state.
  • Strategic Importance: WAPDA’s critical role in Pakistan’s water and power sectors underlines its significance, with every major initiative requiring government nod and financial backing.
  • Financial Backing History: The government’s historical financial support, including debt guarantees and facilitating debt financing, underscores its commitment to WAPDA.

Despite facing a 24% drop in revenue in FY23 due to tariff adjustments and an increase in debt levels, WAPDA is supported by its strategic importance to Pakistan’s infrastructure. The entity is a major hydropower supplier and is expected to play a crucial role in increasing the nation’s hydroelectricity capacity by 2030.

Fitch highlights the continuous support from multilateral agencies and the government’s motivation to prevent any defaults by WAPDA, indicating a ‘Very Strong’ contagion risk.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a sovereign rating downgrade or a reduction in government support. Conversely, an upgrade in the sovereign’s credit rating could result in positive rating action for WAPDA.

Previous article
Exclusive: India considers export tax on low-grade iron ore, sources say
Next article
UAE’s BUNA payment system to expand, including new currencies
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.