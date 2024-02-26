WAPDA retains ‘CCC’ rating from Fitch, reflecting strong govt backing

In a recent assessment, Fitch Ratings has sustained the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘CCC’. This rating reflects the challenges and volatility associated with such a level, leading to the absence of a specific outlook assignment for WAPDA by Fitch.

Key highlights from Fitch’s evaluation include:

Government Support: WAPDA is deemed ‘Virtually Certain’ to receive extraordinary support from the Pakistani government if necessary, reflecting a strong safety net provided by the state.

WAPDA is deemed ‘Virtually Certain’ to receive extraordinary support from the Pakistani government if necessary, reflecting a strong safety net provided by the state. Strategic Importance: WAPDA’s critical role in Pakistan’s water and power sectors underlines its significance, with every major initiative requiring government nod and financial backing.

WAPDA’s critical role in Pakistan’s water and power sectors underlines its significance, with every major initiative requiring government nod and financial backing. Financial Backing History: The government’s historical financial support, including debt guarantees and facilitating debt financing, underscores its commitment to WAPDA.

Despite facing a 24% drop in revenue in FY23 due to tariff adjustments and an increase in debt levels, WAPDA is supported by its strategic importance to Pakistan’s infrastructure. The entity is a major hydropower supplier and is expected to play a crucial role in increasing the nation’s hydroelectricity capacity by 2030.

Fitch highlights the continuous support from multilateral agencies and the government’s motivation to prevent any defaults by WAPDA, indicating a ‘Very Strong’ contagion risk.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a sovereign rating downgrade or a reduction in government support. Conversely, an upgrade in the sovereign’s credit rating could result in positive rating action for WAPDA.