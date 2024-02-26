Sign inSubscribe
Banking

UAE’s BUNA payment system to expand, including new currencies

Cross-border payment platform, is set to broaden its reach by incorporating currencies from Pakistan, India and China

By Monitoring Desk

The UAE-based BUNA, a cross-border payment platform, is set to broaden its reach by incorporating currencies from Pakistan, India, China, and various African and European countries by 2024-2025.

This announcement was made by Fahad Al Turki, chairman of the Arab Regional Payments Clearing and Settlement Organization, at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

The expansion aims to connect BUNA with other national payment systems, enhancing financial collaboration across continents. UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, highlighted BUNA’s potential to boost investment and promote the use of Arab currencies in transactions, noting its strong compliance against money laundering and terrorism financing.

Currently connected to 108 live banks in 14 countries, BUNA supports transactions in six currencies, aiming to add more with this expansion. The inclusion of additional currencies like the Pakistani rupee is expected to streamline cross-border transactions and support economic cooperation.

This strategic growth aligns with global trends toward diversifying currency settlements to decrease reliance on the US dollar, contributing to the financial diversification and de-dollarization efforts of participating countries.

Previous article
WAPDA retains ‘CCC’ rating from Fitch, reflecting strong govt backing
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.