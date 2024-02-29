US continues dialogue on Pak-Iran gas pipeline as project advances

The US State Department acknowledged ongoing discussions with Pakistan regarding the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, following its approval by Pakistan’s caretaker cabinet.

While specific diplomatic conversations remain undisclosed, the Department emphasized its commitment to addressing Pakistan’s energy deficit.

The approval of the pipeline project, poised to significantly enhance Pakistan’s energy security, was confirmed just a day after the caretaker cabinet’s decision.

This development marks a significant progression for the initiative, which aims for completion within a year.

In light of the US’s focus on aiding Pakistan’s energy needs, a spokesperson highlighted the contribution of approximately 4,000 MW to the country’s power grid, benefiting over 50 million residents.

Additionally, the US-Pakistan Green Alliance was cited as a key effort in tackling environmental challenges, including water management and renewable energy.

This statement comes as Pakistan decides to delay an appeal against US sanctions related to the project, citing the current geopolitical climate.

The Ministerial Oversight Committee’s decisions on the project were finalized, with the Petroleum Division outlining a plan for progression, albeit with postponed submission to US authorities.

The federal cabinet’s recent approval via circulation reinforces an earlier endorsement by the Cabinet Committee on Energy.

The project, delayed for over a decade, involves a 1931-kilometer pipeline, with a substantial portion already completed by Iran.

The total project cost is estimated at $158 million, aiming to bridge the energy supply gap in Pakistan.