Punjab Assembly approves Rs358bn budget for March amid opposition protest

One-month budgetary measures are said to be necessary for uninterrupted provincial governance

By News Desk

The Punjab Assembly, in a session held on Wednesday, passed a budget of Rs358 billion for the month of March to cover the provincial government’s current expenditures.

The approval came amidst objections and protests from the opposition. The budget aims to finance the day-to-day operations of the province, including the salaries of government employees, medical supplies for hospitals, and other departmental expenses.

The budget was presented under Rule 125 of the provincial assembly’s rules of business due to the absence of a formed cabinet by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Marriyum Aurangzeb, who tabled the motion, emphasized the necessity of the one-month budgetary measures for uninterrupted provincial governance.

Opposition voices, led by Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), raised concerns over the lack of budget details shared with the assembly members and the absence of a finance minister to officially present the budget.

Despite these objections, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan confirmed the assembly’s authority to pass the budget under the current circumstances, leading to its approval amidst the tearing of agenda copies by opposition members.

The session, which marked the second sitting of the 18th house, began three hours late and saw the participation of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and opposition members, the latter donning black armbands in protest.

Google hit with €2.1bn lawsuit by European publishers over ad revenue losses
US continues dialogue on Pak-Iran gas pipeline as project advances
News Desk
News Desk

