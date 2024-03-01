Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s gem exports to China jump 47% in 2023

This achievement highlights the global demand for Pakistan's gems and the industry's resilience

Pakistan’s exports of pearls and precious stones to China saw a significant 47% increase in 2023, showcasing the rising Chinese demand and the potential of Pakistan’s gemstone industry.

Karim Jan, a leading gem and jewelry exporter, highlighted the rich mineral resources in Pakistan’s northern regions, known for producing topaz, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires through traditional mining and craftsmanship.

This growth is attributed to the Chinese market’s appetite for rare and high-quality gemstones, with Pakistani gems gaining a foothold due to their beauty and craftsmanship. The bilateral trade is poised for mutual benefits, with Pakistan’s gems shining in China’s vast market.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, exports to China reached $4.34 million in 2023, up from $2.95 million the previous year, a 46.88% increase. Specifically, semi-precious stone exports saw a 27.75% rise to over $3.72 million.

This achievement highlights the global demand for Pakistan’s gems and the industry’s resilience. With a focus on innovation, sustainable practices, and artisan skill enhancement, Pakistan’s gemstone industry is set to maintain its momentum and global presence.

