Sign inSubscribe
Videos

Rifts in Cabinet, Vested Interests, Arm Twisting | Inside the IMF directed gas price hike | Profit

By Profit Urdu

Everyone is cribbing and complaining about the gad price increase except one voice from within the fertiliser industry. So what gives?

Previous article
Pakistan’s gem exports to China jump 47% in 2023
Next article
Exports surge by over 25% for the third consecutive month
Profit Urdu
Profit Urdu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Stock market gains 4.2% in February amid political, economic volatility

Inflation data and central bank’s decisions to shape future market scenario, with IMF review and Eurobond obligations looming, says AKD Research 

SBP injects Rs8.09trn into market through OMOs

Sindh govt, WB partner to invest $100m in renewable energy

Symmetry Group partners with Singapore-based AI startup

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.