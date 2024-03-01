Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP injects Rs8.09trn into market through OMOs

Reverse repo OMO accounts for Rs 7.9 trillion, Shariah-compliant OMO adds Rs 190 billion

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected a total of Rs 8.09 trillion into the market through two types of Open Market Operations (OMOs) on Friday.

The SBP received and accepted bids worth Rs 7.9 trillion for reverse repo OMO from commercial banks for both 7-day and 28-day tenors at a rate ranging from 22.04% to 22.06% per annum, respectively.

The Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO for the 07-day tenor received four quotes with a range of 22.10 to 22.08%. All four quotes were accepted with a cut-off rate set at 22.08%. 

A total amount of Rs 190 billion was offered and accepted in Mudarabah-based OMO. However, there was no bid received for the 28-day tenor during this operation.

The SBP has been using OMOs as a tool to manage the liquidity conditions in the market and to influence short-term interest rates.

On Thursday, the SBP mopped up Rs 753.3 billion from the market through a reverse repo OMO. This was the first time in more than five months that the central bank withdrew money from the market. 

Previous article
Sindh govt, WB Partner to invest $100m in renewable energy
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.