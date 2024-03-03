The cost of non-renewable energy and missed opportunities– K-Electric’s failure to deploy renewable energy is expensive

K-Electric is old enough to know better. It is, in fact, over a century old and has witnessed its fair share of ups and downs. Yet, its lack of foresight is astonishing. As the world shifts towards sustainability and renewable energy, Pakistan is not even late to the party, it never made it to the party!

Pakistan’s sole vertically integrated power utility, K-Electric, remains reliant on thermal power generation. The country’s dependence on non-renewable sources stands in sharp contrast with the global trend towards greener energy solutions. Renewables can offer a lifeline to developing countries like Pakistan, promising reliable and affordable access to electricity while mitigating the environmental impact of traditional energy sources.

But K-Electric continues to fumble the opportunities Pakistan’s high wind and solar resources have to offer. And missed opportunities don’t come without costs.