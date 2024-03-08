Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Workers’ remittances decline 6.2% MoM in February 

Remittances increase by 13% YoY, reaching a total of $2.2 billion

By News Desk

Pakistani expatriates sent $2.2 billion home in February 2024, an amount 6.2% less on a monthly basis than $2.4 billion remitted in January 2024, the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday shows. 

However, when compared on a year-on-year basis, there is an increase of 13% from the remittances of $1.99 billion received during February 2023. 

The SBP data shows that the cumulative inflow of workers’ remittances was recorded at $18.1 billion during the first eight months (July-Feb) of the fiscal year 2024. 

Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia led the remittances for February 2024, sending $539.8 million, despite an 8% monthly decrease. 

However, this figure represents a 19% increase from the $454.9 million remitted in February of the previous year.

Remittance flows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) showed a 6% reduction from January’s $407.6 million to $384.7 million in February. Nonetheless, this amount shows a yearly growth of 19% from the $324.1 million recorded in the same month last year.

The United Kingdom contributed $346 million in remittances for the month, marking a 4.5% decrease from January 2024’s $362.2 million.

Remittances from the European Union also declined by 9% on a monthly basis but saw a 7% increase on a yearly basis, totaling $263.4 million in February 2024.

From the United States, Pakistani expatriates remitted $287.4 million in February 2024, reflecting a significant year-on-year surge of 31% from $219.8 million in the same month of the previous year.

Previous article
IMF offers support in formulation of economic plan for Pakistan
Next article
Moody’s changes outlook to stable for the banking sector
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.