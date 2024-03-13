18 Pakistani companies showcase textile expertise at Yarn Expo in China 

Eighteen Pakistani textile companies made a strong impression at the Yarn Expo Spring 2024 and Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics-Spring Edition 2024, two of the world’s most influential textile and apparel exhibitions, held here.

The Pakistani contingent, representing a diverse range of textile manufacturers and suppliers, showcased their latest products and innovative technologies, attracting significant interest from global buyers, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Participating companies, spanning the yarn, fabric, finished goods segments and accessories, exhibited a wide array of high-quality products, including cotton, polyester, blended yarns, wool carpets and specialty fabrics.

Pakistan’s textile industry has long been renowned for its quality, competitiveness and ability to meet the evolving demands of the global market.

Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, while talking to China Economic Net at the expo expressed his pride and optimism regarding the strong participation of Pakistani textile companies at the two major exhibitions.

Highlighting the significance of the presence of the Pakistani textile industry at the expo, he stated that it was a testimony to the rich textile heritage of the country and its commitment to innovation and quality.

“Pakistan’s textile industry has emerged as a leading exporter, generating $1.9 billion in annual exports, consolidating its position as the largest industry in the country,” the Consul General pointed out.

“Pakistani textiles are known for their competitive pricing, making them an attractive option for buyers seeking quality products at affordable prices. This competitiveness is backed by the country’s skilled workforce, efficient manufacturing processes, and strong supply chain network.”

He further spoke about the growing collaboration between Pakistan and China in textile trade, highlighting Chinese investment in Pakistan, the exchange of technological know-how and Pakistan’s intention to learn from China’s innovation and management skills.

He also emphasized the potential application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the textile industry.

In addition, the Consul General highlighted the role of exhibitions like Yarn Expo and Intertextile Shanghai in promoting trade and cooperation between Pakistan and China.

He said that such platforms provide excellent opportunities for Pakistani companies to network with industry peers, explore business opportunities, learn new trends, expand exports and strengthen their global presence.

It is worth mentioning that many companies highlighted their eco-friendly manufacturing processes and commitment to sustainability, aligning with the global trend towards more environmentally conscious production by showcasing their sustainable products.

Nadeem Waqar, Marketing Manager, Kohinoor Mills Ltd highlighted the need to adopt environmentally friendly manufacturing processes, use sustainable materials and reduce waste.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration and partnership among industry players to achieve a more circular and sustainable textile economy.

With China announcing further measures to expand its imports and providing a significant boost to Pakistan’s textile exports which now enjoy zero tariff treatment in line with the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement Phase 2, Moshin Khan from Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd saw a significant opportunity for Pakistani textiles to capture a larger share of the market.

“Pakistan has long been a reliable supplier of quality textiles to China and the two countries share a deep understanding of the industry’s challenges and opportunities. We are confident that the industry will benefit from this trend and continue to grow and prosper,” he added.

The exhibitor’s optimistic outlook was echoed by other Pakistani textile representatives at the exhibition.

They shared stories of successful collaborations with Chinese companies and discussed potential areas for future cooperation.