OGRA cracks down on LPG black marketing during Ramadan

LPG is being sold at Rs300 to Rs320 in several cities

By News Desk

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has started stringent action against illegal hoarders of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to control the black marketing of LPG during Ramadan. 

This comes as prices have soared to Rs400 per kilogram in regions like Gilgit-Baltistan and other remote areas, significantly higher than the official rates of Rs257.59 for consumers and Rs256.79 for producers set on March 1, 2024, by the regulator.

OGRA has instructed the Provincial Chief Secretaries to address the issue promptly. 

Additionally, the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, has issued directives for enforcement. OGRA enforcement teams are monitoring LPG stocks to ensure compliance with prescribed prices.

Despite these efforts, LPG is being sold at Rs300 to Rs320 in several cities, and there is a nationwide shortage at the official price. 

OGRA’s actions aim to stabilise prices and ensure availability, but the government is also urged to increase local LPG production and enforce compliance with pricing regulations.

News Desk
News Desk

